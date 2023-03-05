Caleb Asberry lifts Oklahoma State past Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Caleb Asberry knocked down seven 3-pointers and Oklahoma State hung on overdue to overcome Texas Tech 71-68 within the Big 12 Conference common season finale on Saturday night time.

The Cowboys, who had misplaced 5 instantly video games, 4 to ranked groups, going into the sport, would be the No. 7 seed within the convention match and play Tenth-seeded Oklahoma on Wednesday. Texas Tech is the No. 9 seed and performs eighth-seeded West Virginia, additionally Wednesday.

Asberry hit 3 3s in a run to start out the second one part that noticed the Cowboys prolong their three-point halftime lead right into a 13-point merit with below 14 mins left within the recreation. Texas Tech went scoreless for greater than 4 mins throughout the tail finish of the Oklahoma State run, however after Moussa Cisse dunked with 9 mins left to position the Cowboys up 58-46 the Raiders went on a 9-0 run to chop the deficit to a few, 58-55. D’Maurian Willams hit from deep to tie the sport at 60-60 with 4:07 left and Jaylon Tyson hit from 3 to offer Texas Tech its most effective lead of the sport, 63-62 with 2:19 to play. Asbury hit a three from the nook, then discovered Cisse on a pick-and-roll and his dunk made it a four-point Oklahoma State lead, 67-63.

Asberry was once 7 of 12 from in the back of the arc and completed with 24 issues to guide Oklahoma State (17-14, 8-10 Big 12). Bryce Thompson scored 19 issues and Tyreek Smith added some other 11.

Texas Tech used a balanced offensive assault and didn’t have a participant succeed in double-figure scoring, despite the fact that 4 starters completed with 9 issues: Fardaws Aimaq, Pop Isaacs, De’Vion Harmon and Tyson.

