California attorney general blames Florida for charter flight that took migrants to Sacramento

The Attorney General of California, Rob Bonta, has mentioned that Florida organized the delivery of a gaggle of migrants from South America from Texas to California and dropped them off in Sacramento, including that he’s recently investigating if any crimes had been dedicated. If true, those 16 migrants from Colombia and Venezuela will be the newest to be moved from a Republican-led state to a Democratic one. The migrants had documentation that gave the impression to be issued via Florida, and Bonta is figuring out if violations of civil or legal legislation took position. Eddie Carmona, marketing campaign director at PICO California, a faith-based staff that assists migrants, says that the migrants have been already processed and had courtroom dates for their asylum instances when the ones representing a non-public contractor approached them and presented to delivery them to their ultimate vacation spot and to find them jobs, however as a substitute took them to Sacramento. The migrants’ forms displays they have been transported thru a program run via Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, performed via contractor Vertol Systems Co. Florida paid this similar contractor $1.56 million ultimate yr to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and for a conceivable 2nd flight to Delaware that by no means happened.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is looking for the Republican nomination to run for president, has been a fierce critic of federal immigration coverage beneath President Joe Biden and has ceaselessly publicized Florida’s involvement in previous cases through which migrants have been transported to Democratic-led states. Alecia Collins, a spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which oversees Florida’s migrant flights program, has mentioned that she can’t straight away ascertain whether or not the company used to be concerned on this newest example. The flight, if proved to had been organized via Florida, would accentuate a chronic political feud between DeSantis and California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has referred to as it merciless to use determined human beings to rating reasonable political issues. The migrants have courtroom dates in more than a few towns around the nation, and now not simply in Texas, and are running with officers to make certain they’re handled with recognize and dignity during the method.

