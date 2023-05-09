California attorney general intervenes in Texas abortion case | California

(The Center Square) – On Tuesday California Attorney General Rob Bonta co-led the Reproductive Freedom Alliance in filing an amicus brief in defense of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. The law allows hospital emergency departments to perform abortions if it is required to save a patient’s life.

In June, the Biden administration reiterated hospitals’ obligation to perform medically necessary abortions in emergency situations to preserve the life of the mother and President Joe Biden issued an executive order on July 8 on abortion care.

On July 11, the Department of Health and Human Services issued a memorandum which said in part, “When a state law prohibits abortion and does not include an exception for the life of the pregnant person — or draws the exception more narrowly than EMTALA’s emergency medical condition definition — that state law is preempted.”

Texas responded with a lawsuit and in August 2022 a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas barred the Biden administration guidance from being applied in Texas.

The brief filed on behalf of the 22 amici states that form the Reproductive Freedom Alliance coalition, and in support of the Biden administration’s appeal of the decision, asks for a reversal of the judgment granting injunctive relief by the District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

“Amici know from direct experience that emergency abortion care is necessary to avoid serious harmful outcomes (including death) in numerous situations. Failure to provide stabilizing abortion care will cause harm to patients and spillover effects in other States,” the brief stated.

A press release by Bonta’s office notes that states have relied on EMTALA guidance to require the treatment of pregnancy-related conditions that need emergency abortion. If the ruling is allowed to stand it “would not only endanger patients in Texas, but would also have serious repercussions on the health systems of other states.”

“Emergency treatment can mean the difference between life and death for a patient,” Bonta said. “Those seeking to exclude abortion from emergency healthcare are endangering the lives of countless patients. That’s why I stand with my coalition partners in urging the Fifth Circuit to reverse the Texas court decision and ensure critical emergency healthcare for all. California will not stand idly by as anti-choice states like Texas trample over the rights and protections that allow people to live healthy, safe lives.”

But Texas passed the Human Life Protection Act of 2021 (HB 1280) which in banning abortion, explicitly stated exceptions in Sec. 170A. 002. Such rules prohibiting abortion do not apply if “in the exercise of reasonable medical judgment the pregnant female on whom the abortion is performed…has a life-threatening physical condition, aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy that places the female at risk of death or poses a serious risk of impairment….unless the abortion is performed.”