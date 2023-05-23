California company establishing headquarters in Texas (again)





California-based company, Ruiz Foods, has introduced that its company headquarters will now be only positioned in Frisco. The company has consolidated its two co-headquarters places, with Frisco being named the only company headquarters whilst a producing facility will stay in Dinuba, California. According to Ruiz Foods President and CEO, Dan Antonelli, this may occasionally be sure that the company’s operations stay environment friendly and efficient.

The transfer to Frisco, Texas, was once selected through Antonelli and the company’s Board of Directors, because it supplies same-day get admission to to all of its amenities and is nearer to its shoppers. Additionally, being founded in the guts of the U.S. supplies a bigger metropolitan marketplace for skill recruitment.

Ruiz Foods is a family-owned company and was once based through Fred and Louis Ruiz in 1964. It is lately America’s biggest frozen Mexican meals producer and has greater than 4,000 staff participants. The company’s top-selling El Monterey logo is to be had national.

Other merchandise offered through Ruiz Foods come with burritos, taquitos, enchiladas and chimichangas. Its snack meals logo, Tornados, is likely one of the main curler grill meals in comfort shops.

Ruiz Foods joins a protracted record of businesses that experience determined to transport their company industry to Texas. Frisco Mayor, Jeff Cheney, mentioned: “Frisco is a city of great brands, and we are thrilled to welcome the corporate headquarters of Ruiz Foods to Frisco.”