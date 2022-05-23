California Governor Election 2022 Polls: Who Will Win the Upcoming Primary Election?

1.7

California Governor Election 2022 Polls: No Polls have been conducted for the upcoming June 7th Primary election. However, our data shows Gavin Newsom is ahead of the Democrats. As for Republican Party’s Primary election, the field is extremely fragmented to predict who will win the GOP Primary in California

After choosing not to recall the incumbent Governor, Gavin Newsom in 2021, California is set to vote once again to elect a new Governor of the state on November 8th, 2022. However, before the General election, the state undergoes a primary election which is scheduled for June 7, 2022.

The incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom will be running for the November 8th Governor election but before that, he will be fighting against his fellow Democrats in the Democratic Party’s Primary election. As for the Republican Party’s field is concerned, Larry Elder the GOP opposition to Gavin Newson in the 2021 special Recall election has declared that he will not be contesting the upcoming GOP Primary race.

However, the GOP is pretty crowded with over 10 candidates running for the June 7 Primary election.

Democratic Party

Anthony Fanara

Gavin Newsom, the incumbent governor

Armando Perez-Serrato

Joel Ventresca

Republican Party

Ronald A. Anderson

Shawn Collins

Brian Dahle

Ron Jones

Jenny Rae Le Roux

David Lozano

Daniel R. Mercuri

Robert C. Newman

Lonnie Sortor

Anthony Trimino

Major Williams

Leo S. Zacky

Democratic Party

Gavin Newsom Anthony Fanara Armando Perez-Serrato Joel Ventresca May 18th 91% 3% 3% 3%

Democratic Party

Gavin Newsom Anthony Fanara Armando Perez-Serrato Joel Ventresca May 23rd -25.8% – – – May 18th -15.5% – – –

California Governor Polls: How California has voted in previous electoral races.

It is no understatement to say that the Democratic Party dominates California lock, stock and barrel. Since the year 1994 the Republican Party has been on a downswing in the state with the only time it could put up a fight being in 2003 and 2006 in the Gubernatorial Race. But since then no Republican has won any elected office statewide.

For perhaps the first time, no Republican could qualify and appear on the ballot in the Election to the US Senate in the 2016 Senate Election As per California voter registration statistics of February 2021, 46% of the state identifies as Democrat and 24% as Republican.

To think that Presidents Ronald Reagan (a Republican Hero) and Richard Nixon were denizens of this state and won it decisively just a few decades back boggles the minds of most people.

A) Presidential Races

Year Democratic Candidate Democrat Voteshare Republican Candidate Republican Voteshare 2004 John Kerry 54.31% George Bush 44.36% 2008 Barack Obama 61.01% John Mccain 36.95% 2012 Barack Obama 60.24% Mitt Romney 37.12% 2016 Hillary Clinton 61.73% Donald Trump 31.62% 2020 Joe Biden 63.48% Donald Trump 34.32%

The last time a Republican Presidential Candidate won California was in 1992 and no Democrat has gone below a Voteshare of 50% since 1996.

B) Gubernatorial Races

Year Winning Candidate Winner’s Voteshare Runner-Up Runner-Up’s Vote share 2003-Recall Arnold Schwarzenegger(R) 48.6% Cruz Bustamente(D) 31.5% 2006 Arnold Schwarzenegger(R) 55.9% Phil Angelides(D) 38.9% 2010 Jerry Brown(D) 53.8% Meg Whitman(R) 40.9% 2014 Jerry Brown(D) 60% Neel Kashkari(R) 40.% 2018 Gavin Newsom(D) 61.9% John Cox(R) 38.1%

The last a Republican won the Gubernatorial Election was in 2003 when Arnold Schwarzenegger won the election in the 2003 Recall. Since then no Republican has come close to ousting a Democrat.

The last time the Republican Party got more than 40% of all voters in the House of Representatives Races was in 2010, since then it has slowly been losing more and more ground to the Democrats

California Governor Election 2022 Polls: Rules for Voting

Since the 2020 Presidential election, California has made universal mail-in ballots and in-person voting on election day permanent. The registered voter in California will receive a ballot in the mail. After being marked by the voters, the ballot should be returned by mail before June 7. The voters can also vote by walking to their nearest polling booth.

The last day to register to vote n California is May 23. However, one can still conditionally register and vote up through June 7.

How Polls were Wrong In California Recall Election 2021?

The Polls were wrong and as we mentioned earlier, the polls were underplaying Newsom’s votes. Google search data confirmed our hypothesis and the data showed us that Governor Newsom was in fact performing better than the 2018 election.

