California Governor Election 2022 Polls: Who Will Win the Upcoming Primary Election?

|California Governor Election 2022 Polls: No Polls have been conducted for the upcoming June 7th Primary election. However, our data shows Gavin Newsom is ahead of the Democrats.
As for Republican Party’s Primary election, the field is extremely fragmented to predict who will win the GOP Primary in California
After choosing not to recall the incumbent Governor, Gavin Newsom in 2021, California is set to vote once again to elect a new Governor of the state on November 8th, 2022. However, before the General election, the state undergoes a primary election which is scheduled for June 7, 2022.
The incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom will be running for the November 8th Governor election but before that, he will be fighting against his fellow Democrats in the Democratic Party’s Primary election. As for the Republican Party’s field is concerned, Larry Elder the GOP opposition to Gavin Newson in the 2021 special Recall election has declared that he will not be contesting the upcoming GOP Primary race.
However, the GOP is pretty crowded with over 10 candidates running for the June 7 Primary election.
California Governor Election 2022 Polls: The Candidates
Democratic Party
- Anthony Fanara
- Gavin Newsom, the incumbent governor
- Armando Perez-Serrato
- Joel Ventresca
Republican Party
- Ronald A. Anderson
- Shawn Collins
- Brian Dahle
- Ron Jones
- Jenny Rae Le Roux
- David Lozano
- Daniel R. Mercuri
- Robert C. Newman
- Lonnie Sortor
- Anthony Trimino
- Major Williams
- Leo S. Zacky
California Governor Race 2022 Polls: Google Trends
Democratic Party
Gavin Newsom
Anthony Fanara
Armando Perez-Serrato
Joel Ventresca
May 18th
91%
3%
3%
3%
California Governor Election 2022 Polls: Social Media Sentiment
Democratic Party
Gavin Newsom
Anthony Fanara
Armando Perez-Serrato
Joel Ventresca
May 23rd
-25.8%
–
–
–
May 18th
-15.5%
–
–
–
California Governor Election 2022 Polls: Latest Tweets
California Governor Election 2022 Polls: Latest Videos
California Governor Election 2022 Polls: Latest News
California Governor Polls: How California has voted in previous electoral races.
It is no understatement to say that the Democratic Party dominates California lock, stock and barrel. Since the year 1994 the Republican Party has been on a downswing in the state with the only time it could put up a fight being in 2003 and 2006 in the Gubernatorial Race. But since then no Republican has won any elected office statewide.
For perhaps the first time, no Republican could qualify and appear on the ballot in the Election to the US Senate in the 2016 Senate Election As per California voter registration statistics of February 2021, 46% of the state identifies as Democrat and 24% as Republican.
To think that Presidents Ronald Reagan (a Republican Hero) and Richard Nixon were denizens of this state and won it decisively just a few decades back boggles the minds of most people.
A) Presidential Races
Year
Democratic Candidate
Democrat Voteshare
Republican Candidate
Republican Voteshare
2004
John Kerry
54.31%
George Bush
44.36%
2008
Barack Obama
61.01%
John Mccain
36.95%
2012
Barack Obama
60.24%
Mitt Romney
37.12%
2016
Hillary Clinton
61.73%
Donald Trump
31.62%
2020
Joe Biden
63.48%
Donald Trump
34.32%
The last time a Republican Presidential Candidate won California was in 1992 and no Democrat has gone below a Voteshare of 50% since 1996.
B) Gubernatorial Races
Year
Winning Candidate
Winner’s Voteshare
Runner-Up
Runner-Up’s Vote share
2003-Recall
Arnold Schwarzenegger(R)
48.6%
Cruz Bustamente(D)
31.5%
2006
Arnold Schwarzenegger(R)
55.9%
Phil Angelides(D)
38.9%
2010
Jerry Brown(D)
53.8%
Meg Whitman(R)
40.9%
2014
Jerry Brown(D)
60%
Neel Kashkari(R)
40.%
2018
Gavin Newsom(D)
61.9%
John Cox(R)
38.1%
The last a Republican won the Gubernatorial Election was in 2003 when Arnold Schwarzenegger won the election in the 2003 Recall. Since then no Republican has come close to ousting a Democrat.
The last time the Republican Party got more than 40% of all voters in the House of Representatives Races was in 2010, since then it has slowly been losing more and more ground to the Democrats
California Governor Election 2022 Polls: Rules for Voting
Since the 2020 Presidential election, California has made universal mail-in ballots and in-person voting on election day permanent. The registered voter in California will receive a ballot in the mail. After being marked by the voters, the ballot should be returned by mail before June 7. The voters can also vote by walking to their nearest polling booth.
The last day to register to vote n California is May 23. However, one can still conditionally register and vote up through June 7.
How Polls were Wrong In California Recall Election 2021?
The Polls were wrong and as we mentioned earlier, the polls were underplaying Newsom’s votes. Google search data confirmed our hypothesis and the data showed us that Governor Newsom was in fact performing better than the 2018 election.
Read: 2024 Presidential Election Polls: Trump Leads Biden by 14% In New Poll