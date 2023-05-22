California investor makes another North Texas building buy

Cohen Asset Management Inc., a California-based investor, has obtained a greater than 920,000-square-foot distribution building situated at 3351 Balmorhea Drive in South Dallas. The assets was once built in 2016 and is absolutely leased to Amazon. Cohen Asset Management Inc. owns business and logistics structures in numerous US states, together with California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia, New Jersey, and New York. The corporate’s Jason Haas mentioned in a observation that “we are excited to add another fully leased, state-of-the-art logistics facility located in the fast growing South Dallas submarket to our portfolio as we continue to expand our footprint in the Dallas marketplace with over 8 million square feet currently under management in Texas.”

Cohen Asset Management Inc. made this acquisition concurrently obtaining a 600,000-square-foot warehouse in suburban Phoenix. In 2019, the corporate additionally bought a nearly 700,000-square-foot business building in Wilmer close to Interstate 45, and in 2018, it obtained two warehouses within the Pinnacle Park building in West Dallas close to Interstate 30.

Industrial building gross sales in North Texas have persevered regardless of a decline in total business assets gross sales, with nearly $300m in acquisitions within the first quarter. Dallas-Fort Worth recently has the rustic’s quickest rising business building marketplace, with greater than 70 million sq. toes beneath development.