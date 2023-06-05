California is investigating after a private jet carrying migrants arrived in Sacramento, attorney general blames DeSantis – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A bunch of over a dozen migrants arrived in Sacramento, California on a private jet, “with no prior arrangement or care in place,” consistent with Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta on Saturday. The immigrants had documentation “purporting to be from the government of the State of Florida,” officers mentioned.

The migrants had been taken from Texas to New Mexico, then flown in a private chartered jet to California, the place they had been “dumped on the doorstep of a local church without any advance warning,” Gov. Newsom mentioned. The state is investigating the incident and “evaluating potential criminal or civil action against those who transported or arranged for the transport of these vulnerable immigrants,” consistent with AG Bonta.

The migrants had been promised jobs and unfastened fortify by way of a non-benefit staff of native spiritual congregations, Sacramento Area Congregations Together (ACT). They had been women and men between 20 and 30 years outdated from Venezuela and Colombia, who didn’t know each and every different prior to being “recruited.”

The migrants had been dropped off on the Diocese of Sacramento in California and left, consistent with ACT. They got false guarantees and had been transported to a position they did not know and had been actually simply deserted. They simplest had their backpacks and the garments on their backs, and lots of of them didn’t even know the place Sacramento was once,” consistent with ACT spokesperson Cecilia Flores.

California officers are investigating the instances round who paid for the gang’s commute and whether or not the migrants had been misled with false guarantees. Migrants had been bused to Democratic states or towns by way of Republican governors and native officers from southern states amid a humanitarian disaster on the southern US border.

The state of California and Sacramento group will welcome those folks with open fingers and supply them with the dignity, compassion, and care they are going to want after such a harrowing revel in,” AG Bonta mentioned. The state is running with the Sacramento mayor’s place of job and native teams to ensure that the migrants are handled with appreciate and dignity and get to their supposed vacation spot as they pursue their immigration circumstances, Gov. Newsom mentioned.

