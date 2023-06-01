California lawmakers consider short-term rental tax to fund affordable housing

Senate Bill 584 seems to impose a fifteen% tax on short-term leases.
Thursday, June 1, 2023 6:50AM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) — California lawmakers are taking into consideration a invoice that might tax short-term leases, like Airbnb and Vrbo, to fund affordable housing and supply some assist to alleviate the homeless disaster.
Senate Bill 584 seems to impose a fifteen% tax on short-term leases.
The invoice is heading to the Assembly after the Senate voted Wednesday 27-11 in choose of it.
“The increase in short term rentals used as a business requires we examine the impact they present, whether opportunities or limitations, for our housing market,” stated a observation from state Sen. Monique Limón, who represents the Central Coast and who subsidized the invoice.
If licensed, the tax would start in 2025.
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.