California man indicted in Oklahoma for disrupting flight

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Los Angeles man was indicted in Oklahoma on federal prices he disrupted a flight from Arlington, Virginia, to Los Angeles in December, forcing it to divert to Oklahoma Metropolis.

Ariel James Pennington, 45, is charged with interfering with a flight attendant and assaulting a federal air marshal, based on courtroom data. Pennington pleaded not responsible throughout a Wednesday courtroom look.

His legal professional didn’t reply a telephone name looking for remark.

Prosecutors stated Pennington faces as much as 40 years in jail and $500,000 in fines if convicted on each counts.

Pennington was arrested Dec. 9 after the Delta Airways flight landed in Oklahoma Metropolis. Oklahoma Metropolis police stated on the time that Pennington was disorderly and intoxicated.

The indictment was issued in January, based on U.S. Legal professional Robert Troester, however stored underneath seal till Pennington was arrested and will seem in courtroom for arraignment.