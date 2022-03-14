California Man On The Run and His Girlfriend Arrested After Her Missing Daughter’s Body Found Inside Boyfriend’s Home

Police need a California man after authorities positioned the physique of his girlfriend’s lacking 8-year-old daughter inside his house.
Dhante Jackson, 34, has been on the run from police after police discovered the physique of 8-year-old Sophia Mason inside his Central Valley house on Thursday, NBC Information reports.
Sophia was the daughter of Jackson’s girlfriend, Samantha Johnson, 30, and reported lacking final Tuesday.
Police searched Jackson’s house twice earlier than after a member of the family contacted police sharing their worries about Johnson and Mason. Nonetheless, every time they visited, the mom and daughter had been nowhere in sight.
Following Johnson’s arrest on Thursday, police mentioned she “re-confirmed” suspicions of Mason being at Jackson’s home. When authorities searched Jackson’s house for the third time, they positioned Mason’s physique.
“So arduous to imagine,” Melonie Verlatti, a household pal told NBC Bay Space, noting that the disturbing case has many feeling “simply full and complete shock.”
Relations advised police that they had no contact with Mason since December, KOLO-TV reports. Johnson had a warrant for her arrest in reference to a 2021 little one abuse case in Alameda County.
Investigators imagine Jackson fled the scene after studying of the police search. There’s a homicide warrant for his arrest.
“Quickly after information unfold about Jackson’s house being searched, he went on the run,” police wrote in a press release, as reported by Regulation and Crime. “A warrant has been issued for Jackson’s arrest for the cost of homicide. He’s identified to frequent the Bay Space of California.”
Johnson is going through a homicide cost in connection to her daughter’s loss of life, Merced police mentioned. She can also be charged with obstruction of an officer’s investigation and corporal harm to a baby, Santa Rita jail information present.
“We additionally wish to thank the neighborhood for his or her assist and concern for Sophia’s welfare,” Hayward police mentioned. “It is a troublesome and emotional time for Sophia’s household, and we can not start to fathom their grief.”