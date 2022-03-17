California man pleads guilty to taking 2 bear cubs from their den

A Northern California man who admitted to taking two bear cubs from their den and notified officers after he was unable to look after them pleaded responsible to possession of a prohibited species, wildlife officers mentioned.

Cody Dylon Setzer, 29, and a co-worker who has not been recognized and cooperated with authorities took the bears from their den in a tree that had fallen throughout a forest street, the California Division of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday. The cubs have been estimated to be lower than 4 weeks previous on the time, the division mentioned.

This undated picture offered by the California Division of Fish and Wildlife exhibits two rescued bear cubs. / AP



Setzer contacted wildlife officers on March 9, 2019, and informed them he had discovered the child bears alongside Freeway 263 north of Yreka in Siskiyou County, the division mentioned.

However wildlife officers grew to become suspicious of his story after they went out to the positioning and located no bear tracks or habitat.

“Bear cubs are 100% dependent upon the sow and if that they had been wandering on their very own they would not have survived,” mentioned Capt. Patrick Foy of the division’s regulation enforcement division.

Setzer’s co-worker at a timber administration firm confessed to wildlife workplaces and cooperated with the investigation, Foy mentioned.

“The opposite particular person actually introduced them again to the den website,” he mentioned.

The den website was situated east of Salt Creek and Interstate 5 in Shasta County, about 90 miles south of the place Setzer mentioned he had discovered them and had been destroyed. Their mom was by no means situated, Foy mentioned.

The bear cubs have been taken to CDFW’s Wildlife Well being Laboratory in Rancho Cordova and later turned over for rehabilitation to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, which mentioned they have been the youngest ever introduced into its facility.

“After rising sufficiently old to outlive on their very own, the cubs have been returned to their native habitat in Shasta County on April 28, 2020,” the division mentioned.

The division revealed the story Tuesday on its blog about bears to encourage anybody who could witness wildlife poaching to contact authorities.

In November, Setzer pleaded responsible in Siskiyou Superior Courtroom to possession of a prohibited species and obstructing a peace officer in the middle of his duties.

He was ordered to pay $2,290 in fines and charges and full 200 hours of group service. Setzer was additionally positioned on probation for 12 months together with his looking and fishing privileges suspended during his probation, and sentenced to 90 days within the county jail, which will likely be stayed if he efficiently completes probation, the division mentioned.

California’s black bear inhabitants has elevated dramatically over the previous 4 many years. The department says that in 1982, the statewide inhabitants was estimated to be between 10,000 and 15,000 bears. Now the inhabitants is estimated to be between 30,000 and 40,000 bears.