California man sentenced on drug charges in East Texas | Local News

In a up to date building, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston has introduced that a man from Bakersfield, Calif. has been sentenced to federal jail for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas. The offender, Pablo Antonio Sandoval, elderly 24, had pleaded accountable on August 8, 2022, to ownership with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Subsequently, Sandoval was once sentenced to a harsh punishment of 170 months in federal jail via U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle on April 18, 2023.

As in step with the information introduced in court docket, Sandoval was once discovered accountable of supplying greater than 500 grams of methamphetamine to drug sellers in Cherokee County, Texas, in October 2021. Notably, he sourced those medication from providers positioned in California. Sandoval was once indicted via a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas in April 2022.

The case of Pablo Antonio Sandoval was once investigated via a number of regulation enforcement businesses, together with the Homeland Security Investigations, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Jacksonville Police Department. It was once prosecuted via Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.