California, New York pension funds vote against Toyota chairman





Proxy advisory corporations have raised considerations over Toyota Motor Corp’s governance, whilst the sluggish rollout of electrical automobiles has additionally generated grievance. Two of the biggest US public pension funds, California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and the Office of the New York City Comptroller, have voted against the re-election of Toyota’s Chairman Akio Toyoda, in line with shareholder vote casting information. Meanwhile, a solution through the funds urging Toyota to give a boost to disclosure of its lobbying task on local weather exchange additionally gained beef up. The votes put drive on Toyota forward of its annual assembly later this month.