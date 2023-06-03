California park campsites bill to make reservations easier passes State Assembly

A bill proposed via Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-San Ramon) has handed the State Assembly with just about unanimous toughen. The bill, AB 618, is aimed toward amending California state park campsite reservation insurance policies to meet call for via deterring past due cancellations and no-shows with added consequences, thereby opening up areas for campers to e book. The bill additionally directs the California State Parks division to put in force a lottery gadget for a couple of of the most well liked campsites, in addition to supply a cut price to low-income park guests during the Golden Bear cross. Bauer-Kahan asserts that “all Californians should have equal opportunities and access to reserve a campsite within our public parks.”

California hosts 279 particular person parks and just about 7 million guests staying in 15,000 campsites. However, greater than part of campers have troubles reserving a campsite due to the restricted reserving window and law that facilitates inaccessibility. AB 618 incentivizes campsite cancellations made seven days prior to a reservation via credit that can be utilized inside 5 years. The bill would additionally cap the choice of days that folks can keep on the identical campsite consistent with yr at 30, in addition to prohibit the duration of reservations right through top season to seven consecutive nights. These adjustments would observe to all state parks, together with the 150 parks that don’t use the Reserve California reserving gadget.

The bill proposes a lottery gadget for up to 5 of the most well liked campsites beginning in 2025, as determined via the State Parks division relying on reserving pastime six months forward of a reservation date at a web page. The “Golden Bear” annual cross to state parks would supply 25% reductions on campsite bookings for approximately 41,000 low-income people, unfastened for recipients of CalWORKs and supplemental safety revenue, in addition to families falling underneath positive revenue ranges. The Assembly Appropriations Committee estimates the continued annual prices of the bill to be roughly $256,000 from the overall fund for 2 positions within the division’s accounting place of job.

AB 618 awaits a committee project from the Committee on Rules for legislative hearings after being learn for the primary time within the State Senate on Thursday, June 1.