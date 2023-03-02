California Republicans give a boost to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential prospects – Orange County Register

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) at a rally in Hialeah, on Nov. 7, 2022. He is anticipated to headline a fundraiser with the Orange County GOP in March 2023. (Scott McIntyre/The New York Times)

A brand new ballot presentations that California Republican electorate choose Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump within the 2024 GOP number one.

The Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies survey discovered that during an open box, California Republican electorate desire DeSantis over Trump via 8 issues, and in a head-to-head matchup, the Sunshine state governor prevails via a whopping 17 issues.

DeSantis’ general approval score may be upper, with 79 p.c of GOP electorate giving him top marks, when put next to 69 p.c for the previous president.

I do know those numbers are almost definitely unexpected to former President Trump, however they shouldn’t be.

Here’s the name of the game: California electorate actually can’t stand Gavin Newsom, and DeSantis is universally known as being the anti-Newsom.

And via ‘can’t stand,’ I imply with ‘the hot, hot hate of a thousand suns,’ because the pronouncing is going.

Even Gavin Newsom is framing himself because the polar reverse of Ron DeSantis, each in advertisements that ran within the state of Florida and in numerous speeches and interviews.

Last November, Newsom attempted to goad DeSantis into a TV debate, however the Free-State governor wouldn’t take the bait. My wager is that the talk will happen right through California’s subsequent statewide energy outage.

It’s actually laughable, whilst you take into accounts it.

What’s Newsom’s pitch to the remainder of the rustic, anyway?

“I was up for recall, but then the voters decided not to kick me out of office after all!”

It even rhymes…kind of.

I’m certain that may promote in Iowa.

California Republicans are disenchanted over Newsom’s COVID-19 shutdowns, emergency order that lasted for just about 3 years, closure of the colleges, and nearly the whole thing else popping out of Sacramento.

Many have already voted with their ft.

Between 2020 and 2022, part a million other folks left California. If this development continues, we’re going to have to get started the usage of ‘seat fillers’ like they do on the Oscars.

But those that’ve remained need to run as a ways clear of Newsom and his damaging insurance policies as imaginable.

If that’s the purpose, you vote DeSantis, and no longer Trump.

Every time Newsom assaults DeSantis, DeSantis positive factors recognition with California Republicans.

With the entire cash the Gettys spent on completing college, you’d assume Professor Henry Higgins would have taught Newsom how to pronounce an Italian identify or two.

Anyway, I digress.

While maximum California Republicans have sure attitudes towards the previous President, he’s no longer spending a lot of time speaking concerning the topics they’re serious about.

Who is fascinated by re-litigating the 2020 election, when the homeless have taken over your town and group Starbucks closed completely due to top crime?

At this level, even Stacey Abrams would let it move.

President Trump was once victorious in 2016 as a result of he shined a mild on topics that the opposite applicants left out; problems like industry, endless wars, and immigration. Now, it’s DeSantis who’s doing that, and Trump who’s apparently rendered himself inappropriate.

If your child misplaced years of studying since the lecturers unions rule the roost, and the lockdowns wrecked your business, DeSantis looks as if a superhero in a cape…and Trump looks as if Madonna on the Grammys.

Lets face it, California is a deep blue state and the result for the November election is predetermined. However, as a result of we’re so giant, California will ship extra delegates to the Republican National Convention in 2024 than some other state.

The election that issues maximum in California is the principle; and at this level Ron DeSantis is within the driving force’s seat with the highest down on PCH.

John Phillips may also be heard weekdays from midday to 3 p.m. on “The John Phillips Show” on KABC/AM 790.