California snow storm: Teen hikers rescued from severe weather

Rescuers mentioned the men had been rather hypothermic and fortunate to be alive.

LOS ANGELES — When his 17-year-old son and good friend headed off for a 10-day trek within the Southern California mountains, Cesar Ramirez mentioned he wasn’t too anxious. The teenagers had been avid hikers with considerable meals of their backpacks, a tent and snowshoes, plus in depth coaching and aspirations to enroll in the army.

But when the snow began pummeling the mountains east of Los Angeles through the foot-load and Ramirez misplaced touch with them via a monitoring app, he known as the San Bernardino County sheriff’s division. They dispatched a helicopter to the men’ ultimate recognized location, adopted their foot tracks and noticed and rescued them. By then, Ramirez’s son had misplaced his jacket to the wind, and their tent had damaged, the daddy mentioned.

“They’ve told us, ‘We were already convinced we were going to die,’” mentioned Ramirez, of Cypress, California.

The dramatic rescue got here as California has struggled to dig out citizens in mountain communities from up to 10 toes of snow after back-to-back storms battered the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties together with San Bernardino County, the place the large blizzard has closed roads, led to energy outages, collapsed roofs and trapped citizens of their houses for days.

In a separate rescue operation further north in Inyo County, a man was found waving inside his partly snow-covered vehicle Thursday after the California Highway Patrol identified a cellphone ping linked to him and sent out a helicopter crew. He drove out from the community of Big Pine and was last heard from on Feb. 24, sheriff’s authorities in the county on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada said in a statement.

Another robust typhoon dumped extra snow Saturday on Northern California mountain communities, and a wintry weather typhoon caution used to be in impact via early Monday, consistent with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

In Southern California’s San Bernardino Mountains, government had been running to transparent roads and distribute meals, water and blankets to snow-battered citizens whilst the Red Cross has arrange a refuge at an area highschool. There is a slight probability of snow showers within the area on Sunday, consistent with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Authorities have mentioned some citizens might be shut in for another week on account of the demanding situations in clearing out such a lot snow.

Katy Curtis, who lives within the San Bernardino mountain neighborhood of Crestline, mentioned she hiked with snowshoes for 5 miles (8 kilometers) to get a can of gas to a circle of relatives trapped of their area to gasoline a generator.

“I’m wholesome, so I simply concept, neatly, I will be able to stroll, and I did. But it used to be almost certainly the longest day of my lifestyles,” mentioned Curtis, including the circle of relatives had any individual with scientific wishes. Cars are utterly buried, and snow is piled as much as the roof of her house. Curtis mentioned.

“We’re just all so exhausted in every way,” she mentioned.