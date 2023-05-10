California to pay $24 million settlement to family of Edward Bronstein, who died after violent arrest

California has agreed to pay a $24 million civil rights settlement to the family of Edward Bronstein, a Burbank man who died in police custody in March 2020. Bronstein died after calling out “I can’t breathe” as multiple officers restrained him while attempting to take his blood sample. Seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse were charged earlier this year with involuntary manslaughter in connection with his death. This settlement is the largest civil rights settlement of its kind in California and the second-largest nationally after the city of Minneapolis paid $27 million in the George Floyd case. The settlement comes amid renewed scrutiny of potentially fatal restraints following the death of Jordan Neely, a New York City subway rider. Bronstein’s death also echoes that of Eric Garner, who died after being put in a chokehold by police in 2014. Bronstein’s death was caused by “acute methamphetamine intoxication during restraint by law enforcement,” according to the Los Angeles County coroner. The video of his treatment shows officers forcing Bronstein to the floor as he screams, “I’ll do it willingly!” before he becomes unresponsive and dies. The officers and the nurse face charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony assault under the color of authority.



