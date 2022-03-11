California university ex-trainer charged with sexual assault

The U.S. Division of Justice says it has charged San Jose State College’s former director of sports activities drugs with civil rights violations for allegedly sexually assaulting feminine pupil athletes whereas treating them for accidents

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose State College’s former director of sports activities drugs faces costs of civil rights violations for allegedly sexually assaulting feminine pupil athletes whereas treating them for accidents, the U.S. Division of Justice mentioned Thursday.

Scott Shaw, 54, is accused of touching touching the breasts and buttocks of 4 college students who performed on college athletics groups “with out their consent and with no professional function” between 2017 and 2020, the DOJ mentioned in an announcement.

Shaw faces a most of six years in jail if convicted of all counts.

The federal costs come after earlier allegations of sexual assault filed by greater than a dozen feminine swimmers who accused Shaw of inappropriately touching them throughout bodily remedy from 2006 to 2009, when the college investigated and cleared Shaw of all wrongdoing. He denied misconduct, and no felony costs had been filed in opposition to him.

The varsity launched a second investigation in 2019 after swimming coach Sage Hopkins alerted faculty officers of extra alleged misconduct.

Shaw resigned in 2020 and fallout from the rising scandal prompted College President Mary Papazian and Athletic Director Marie Tuite to resign in 2021, after federal prosecutors discovered that the college had did not adequately reply to studies of sexual misconduct in opposition to Shaw although complaints had been reported for years.

San Jose State agreed to pay $1.6 million to 13 feminine pupil athletes as a part of a settlement introduced in September 2021 between the college, the U.S. Justice Division’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Lawyer’s Workplace for the Northern District of California.

Neither the college or Shaw’s legal professional, Lori Jeanne Costanzo, instantly responded to requests for remark Thursday.