An Irvine woman has been arrested on a couple of criminal fees for animal abuse after officials found out a number of dogs with tape over their snouts. On receiving a tip from a resident, officials attended the valuables of 21-year-old Gabriela Barrera and found a number of dogs whimpering on her patio, some with their mouths taped closed. One canine had heavy-duty covering tape wrapped round its snout, and the officials heard whimpering coming from that house. Barrera confessed to taping the dogs’ snouts to prevent them barking or biting, and agreed to let officials seek her house. There, they found seven dogs that gave the impression to be husky/German shepherd mixes. The officials found tape becoming the descriptions left at the dogs’ snouts all the way through the investigation, and arrested Barrera. The dogs shall be held till the case towards Barrera is resolved. Irvine Animal Services Officer Al Gonzalez is taking information at the ongoing investigation.

Gabriela Barrera, 21, of Irvine, is proven on this picture supplied by way of the Irvine Police Department.