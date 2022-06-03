California Woman Returns $36K in Cash She Found Hidden In Couch Bought Off Craigslist

A superb Samaritan in California is making headlines after returning over $35,000 in money she discovered hidden within a used sofa she purchased on-line.
Vicky Umodu was searching on-line when she discovered two couches and an identical chair on Craigslist that somebody was freely giving.
“I mentioned, ‘Possibly it’s a gimmick.’ I mentioned, ‘Let me name them,’” Umodu told KABC.
The household promoting the furnishings knowledgeable Umodu that have been attempting to liquidate the entire property of a just lately deceased liked one.. Umodu couldn’t resist the furnishings; she mentioned it match completely into her San Bernadino house.
However, Umodu acquired greater than she bargained for when she searched the 2 sofas and located the money hidden inside one of many cushions.
“I believed it was a warmth pad,” Umodu mentioned.
After unzipping the cushion and peering inside, Umodu was shocked to search out a number of envelopes full of hundreds of {dollars} in money.
“I used to be simply telling my son, ‘Come, come, come!’ I used to be screaming, ‘that is cash! I must name the man,’” Umodu recalled.
As an alternative of maintaining the hundreds, like many others would’ve executed, Umodu contacted the household to return the cash.
“God has been sort to me and my youngsters, they’re all alive and nicely. I’ve three stunning grandchildren, so what can I ever ask from God?” Umodu mentioned.
After doing the best factor by returning the cash, the household informed her in addition they found different money hidden all through the remainder of the home, but it surely was just a few hundred {dollars}.
The household was confused why their deceased liked one had hidden a lot money within his sofa. As a present of appreciation, the household agreed to provide Umodu $2,200 to purchase a brand new fridge.
“I used to be not anticipating a dime from him, I used to be not,” she mentioned.