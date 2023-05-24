California’s iconic Pacific Coast Highway among the top road trips this summer

During summer, the Pacific Coast Highway or Route 1 turns into considered one of the top road shuttle locations, in line with Marketwatch. The PCH covers 650 miles and runs alongside the California sea coast, with the exception of for a couple of detours inland, and connects San Francisco to Santa Barbara. The PCH additionally hyperlinks with the Avenue of the Giants to the north, a well-liked vacation spot that includes historical redwood bushes. You can spend a number of days on the PCH, and nonetheless see a substantial portion of California. Marketwatch additionally recommends checking your car’s situation sooner than embarking on a multi-day road shuttle. For extra summer road shuttle choices, click on right here.

Marketwatch has additionally equipped a listing of different road trips value taking into account outdoor of California. These come with a adventure from Portland, Maine to Quebec City, Canada, Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada, Miami to Key West in Florida, and the Olympic Peninsula Loop in Washington State. Each of those road trips provides breathtaking perspectives and a lot of profitable stops alongside the method.