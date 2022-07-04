California’s Newsom speaks to Floridans in new ad: “Join us”



Gov. Gavin Newsom is operating for reelection in California, however his newest tv advert is airing in Florida.

The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News beginning Monday takes photographs at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his insurance policies, whereas drawing a distinction with California.

“Freedom, it’s under attack in your state. Republican leaders, they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors,” Newsom says whereas pictures of DeSantis and former President Donald Trump flash on display screen.

“I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight. Or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom — freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love,” Newsom says.

Newsom has mentioned he has no curiosity in operating for president, however the advert is bound to stoke hypothesis that the 54-year-old Democrat is eyeing nationwide workplace. DeSantis is a possible 2024 GOP presidential candidate whose recognition amongst Republicans has been on the rise.

Newsom handily beat again a recall try final yr and is anticipated to cruise to reelection in November in the Golden State.