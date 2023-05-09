Call our phone line to share your thoughts on gun laws

Texas

May 9, 2023
On Saturday, May 6, a gunman opened fireplace on the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, leading to no less than 8 fatalities and several other accidents. Those injured are these days receiving clinical remedy at native hospitals.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, gun regulate and gun laws have come to the leading edge of other folks’s minds. The neighborhood is left grappling with how to successfully save you long term incidents like this from going down.

At WFAA, we consider that it is vital to listen from the neighborhood about their thoughts and reviews referring to this factor. We invite you to name us at (214)-977-6200 and depart a voicemail sharing your point of view.

