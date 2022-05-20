Called Up: DeAndre Yedlin Called Up by United States

Inter Miami CF defender DeAndre Yedlin has been called up to the United States Men’s National Team for its upcoming friendlies and Concacaf Nations League matches ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.
In its first match, the USMNT hosts the Moroccan National Team at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The team will then host the Uruguayan National Team at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas on June 5 at 5 p.m. ET.
Following these friendly matches, USA hosts Grenada at Q2 Stadium, in Austin, Texas on June 10 at 10 p.m. ET for its first Concacaf Nations League match of this international break. Finally, the US Men’s National Team travels to Estadio Cuscatlan to take on El Salvador on June 14 at 10 p.m. ET.
The US Men’s National Team qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup earlier this year, clinching one of the automatic Concacaf berths alongside Canada and Mexico. Thus far, Yedlin has earned 72 caps for the US Men’s National Team, playing a pivotal role in its World Cup qualifying campaign.
Yedlin made his debut for Inter Miami in the 2022 season opener on February 26, and has since gone on to play over 900 minutes and record three assists, one of which set up the game-winning goal against the Seattle Sounders. Yedlin also captained Inter Miami twice, including a match against Atlanta United FC, leading by example and setting up the first goal in a 2-1 victory.
Yedlin will join the national team after the team’s match against the Portland Timbers set for May 28 at 8 p.m. ET at DRV PNK Stadium.