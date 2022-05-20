Called Up: Edison Azcona Called Up by Dominican Republic 

Inter Miami CF midfielder Edison Azcona has been called up to the Dominican Republic National team for its upcoming 2022 Concacaf Nations League matches.
Los Quisqueyanos have four Concacaf Nation League matches for the month of June. The team will first go against Belize on Thursday, June 2 at the FFB Stadium in Belmopan, Belize at 6 p.m. ET. The team will then host French Guiana at home on Sunday, June 5 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez at 7 p.m. ET, and will also host Guatemala on Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m ET. The Dominican Republic will then face off Guatemala again on Monday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET in Guatemala City at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores.
Azcona made two appearances in international friendlies for the Dominican Republic senior team in Jan. 2021, starting against Puerto Rico and Serbia. He has also featured for the country’s U-23 and U-20 teams, including at the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament and Concacaf U-20 Championship qualifying in 2021. He has registered three goals and one assist across six matches during his time with the youth national teams.
The Inter Miami attacker scored three goals during last season’s USL League One campaign with Inter Miami CF II. He has had five appearances, all starts, this season for Inter Miami CF II in the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.
Azcona will join the national team after Inter Miami’s match against the Portland Timbers set for May 28 at 8 p.m. ET at DRV PNK Stadium.