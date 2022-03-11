Camel attacks and kills two people near Tennessee petting zoo

Two individuals are useless after being attacked by a “unfastened camel” close to a Tennessee petting zoo, authorities said Friday. Officers put the camel down “for the protection of everybody on scene.”

The Obion County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned it acquired experiences of a camel on the unfastened that was attacking folks Thursday afternoon close to the Shirley Farms petting zoo. Deputies discovered two unconscious victims on the bottom upon arriving on the scene and the camel was nonetheless on the unfastened, Sheriff Karl Jackson mentioned Friday.

In audio obtained by CBS Information, a dispatcher could be heard reporting “two 911 calls of two folks being viciously attacked by a camel at Shirley Farms.”

Officers from a number of businesses responded to the incident and so they tried to supply support to the victims and transfer them to a protected place. However Jackson mentioned the camel attacked an Obion County Sheriff’s Workplace car earlier than it moved in direction of the deputies who had been transferring a sufferer to emergency medical companies.

At the moment officers put the camel down, Jackson mentioned.

The 2 victims had been pronounced useless on the scene. They’ve been recognized as Bobby Matheny, 42, and Tommy Gunn, 67.

Shirley Farms informed CBS Information that they’re upset and grieving in regards to the assault and should not have additional remark at the moment.

Obion is about 100 miles northeast of Memphis.

Two camels are pictured on this Fb photograph at Pumpkin Barn at Shirley Farms in Obion, Tennessee. Fb



