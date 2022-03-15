Cameron Smith wins the Players Championship with big putts, gutsy shot on famed 17th

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Cameron Smith was unflappable as ever on a TPC Sawgrass stage that causes a lot nervousness.

By way of 13 holes within the remaining spherical on the Gamers Championship, Smith had just one par. With a 2-stroke lead on the par-3 17th gap and observing an island inexperienced, he delivered the boldest shot of his profession. When he punched out from underneath the bushes and into the water on the closing gap, he by no means panicked.

Solely after the 28-year-old Australian capped an extended week with the most important win of his profession did he lose management of his feelings. This was extra about household than his $3.6 million prize, his three-year exemption to the majors and his five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

Ready for him off the 18th inexperienced had been his mom, Sharon, and his sister, Melanie, whom he had not seen in additional than two years due to journey restrictions in Australia from the pandemic. They arrived per week earlier than the Gamers Championship to see Smith in his adopted hometown of Ponte Vedra Seashore.

After which he gave them the most effective deal with of all.

“I have never seen them in two years. It is actually cool to have them right here,” Smith stated, his voice choking barely. “My foremost precedence actually was simply to hang around with them and golf was second for these few weeks. It is good to see them and good to get a win for them.”

It was fairly the enjoyment journey, a dynamic conclusion to the longest week on the Gamers Championship crammed with 5 days of dangerous climate and, finally, the excessive drama the Stadium Course sometimes delivers.

Smith one-putted eight of his final 9 holes, together with a birdie on the par-3 17th and a 3-foot bogey putt after hitting into the water on the 18th. That gave him a 6-under 66 for a 1-shot victory over Anirban Lahiri of India.

Main by 2 on the par-3 17th gap, 135 yards to the outlet on its well-known island inexperienced, Smith break up the distinction within the 12 ft that separated the flag from the water. The ball ended up Four ft away, and the Australian golfer made his record-tying 10th birdie of the spherical.

Cameron Smith (-13): $3.6M winner’s share is largest in PGA Tour historical past (earlier largest was $2.7M gained at this occasion final yr by Justin Thomas)

Smith: fifth profession tour victory (2nd this season); third participant with a number of wins this season (Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler)

Smith: Birdied Holes 1-Four and Holes 10-13; solely participant over final 40 seasons to birdie first Four holes on each nines within the remaining spherical of a tour occasion

Smith: 13 one-putts in remaining spherical (eight one-putts on the again 9) matches Si Woo Kim (2017) for probably the most by any winner at this occasion since 2003

Smith: Four pars in remaining spherical ties fewest by any PGA TOUR winner in remaining spherical over final 30 years (Corey Conners, 2019 Valero Texas Open)

Anirban Lahiri (-12): $2.18M paycheck for runner-up end is largest payout of tour profession (154 begins); entered opening spherical at 750-1 to win (Caesars Sportsbook), the longest odds of any participant in complete area

Dustin Johnson (-7): 63 (-9) in remaining spherical was better of any participant all week; 29 on the entrance 9 (his closing 9) matched Martin Kaymer (2014 R1) for lowest rating on Holes 1-9 at TPC Sawgrass

Jon Rahm (+2): Quintuple-bogey 9 on Gap Four of ultimate spherical; solely participant since 1990 to make a quintuple bogey whereas ranked World No. 1

— ESPN Stats & Info



“I would be mendacity if I did not push it a little bit bit,” Smith stated. “I used to be attempting to hit it over the bunker there and maintain it up towards the wind. The wind did not actually do a lot for possibly three-quarters of the shot, and it held it up proper there on the finish. That was simply superior.”

Seems he wanted that remaining birdie.

Smith punched out from the pine straw proper of the 18th fairway all the way in which into the water. After a penalty drop, his 60-yard wedge spun subsequent to the outlet to three ft for a bogey.

Lahiri, who began the ultimate spherical with a 1-shot lead, birdied the 17th and wanted yet one more to drive a playoff. He got here up wanting the inexperienced, and his pitch was beneath the cup all the way in which. He closed with a 69.

Paul Casey shot 69 and was the sufferer of a horrible break on the 16th gap when he was in place to edge nearer to the lead.

Smith, who completed at 13-under 275, gained for the second time this yr and the fifth time in his PGA Tour profession, and picked up $3.6 million from the $20 million purse, the richest in golf.

Lahiri’s solely large mistake was a tee shot right into a palmetto bush on the par-Three eighth, forcing him to take a drop close to the concession space that led to double bogey. It was the one shot he dropped all day, and his greatest end on the PGA Tour got here with a $2.18 million comfort prize.

“I have been right here seven years; have not gotten over the road but. That is positively a monkey I need to get off my again,” Lahiri stated. “Right this moment was nearly as good a chance as any. I gave it a very good go. Made some errors right this moment that I may have prevented, however that is golf.”

Casey, in the meantime, was the sufferer of dangerous luck. He was 2 pictures behind and in the identical group as Smith when he seemed to have a giant benefit on the par-5 16th. Smith duck-hooked his tee shot into the pines. Casey drilled his drive down the center. However the ball took one final roll within the rain-soaked fairway, proper into one other participant’s pitch mark.

As a substitute of a mid-iron into the par-5, he needed to punch it out brief. Then, he was inches away from getting aid from a sprinkler head close to the inexperienced and needed to scramble for par. Smith punched out to the golf green and matched the par.

“You want a little bit little bit of luck generally, do not you? That wasn’t superb luck, was it?” stated Casey, who contemplated going for the inexperienced till realizing he may throw away no matter probability he had left if the shot got here out badly.

“It is a disgrace. It was the most effective drive I hit all day,” he stated.

They headed to the 17th, the place Smith’s 9-iron was bolder than he wished.

Irrespective of. He bought the birdie, bought the win and moved to No. 6 on the earth.

So concluded per week like no different at TPC Sawgrass, the place a lot rain early within the week meant the primary spherical lasted 54 hours and 16 minutes, ending on Saturday morning. The wind that adopted wreaked havoc on half the sphere. The bone-chilling temperatures Sunday made it robust on everybody. It was the primary Monday end since 2005 on the Gamers.

Smith made it memorable for therefore many different causes.

Kevin Kisner birdied three of his final 4 holes for a 68 to complete alone in fourth. Kisner is known for as soon as saying 20th place pays fairly good. So does fourth place on the tour’s premier occasion. He earned $980,000.

Keegan Bradley was amongst 4 gamers who had an opportunity over the past hour. He was a shot behind after a birdie on the 16th, solely to three-putt the 17th from the entrance of the inexperienced to a again pin, after which took double bogey on the 18th when his punch shot from the bushes got here out sizzling and ended up within the water. He shot 68 and completed fifth.