Can a fetus be an employee? States are testing the boundaries of personhood after Dobbs

Kaitlyn Anderson, a Missouri Department of Transportation worker, and her unborn child, Jaxx, were killed in a car accident while doing roadwork near St. Louis. Due to workers’ compensation laws in Missouri, Anderson’s family was not able to sue the department for wrongful death. However, since Missouri law defines life and legal rights as beginning at conception, Jaxx’s case was also filed. The state lawyers argued that, as a “person,” Jaxx met the definition of an employee and therefore his case should be dismissed. While Missouri recognizes personhood for fetuses, courts have not applied it to every state statute. The recent Dobbs decision has allowed for states to regulate abortion, leading to an increase in legal tests and a potential expansion of personhood definitions throughout state law. While some see this as an opportunity to ask important questions about our obligations to unborn children, others worry about potential criminal charges against pregnant individuals. A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Anderson’s employer, but due to Missouri law, the lawsuit has been complicated. Missouri lawmakers have introduced “Jaxx’s Law,” which would bar unborn children from being considered employees in any civil actions, including wrongful death lawsuits. However, they would still be considered people with legal rights.



