Can approval of a new building solve Oklahoma County’s jail problem?

A fourth failed well being inspection in simply over a 12 months has once more highlighted longstanding troubles on the Oklahoma County jail. With simply weeks to go earlier than voters determine on a $260 million bond package deal, the query stays whether or not a new facility is sufficient to solve the issues.

The jail has traditionally been stricken by points with contraband, poor dwelling situations and a excessive incidence of detainee deaths, together with one as not too long ago as final week.

“The most recent inspection report from OSDH (Oklahoma State Department of Health) makes one thing clear: health and safety conditions at the Oklahoma County Jail continue to improve,” Jail Administrator Greg Williams stated in a assertion responding to the newest inspection report.

However, the report from inspections carried out in April notes 29 deficiencies, together with 27 repeat deficiencies cited throughout earlier inspections in 2021.

Since February 2021, the jail has undergone 4 “unannounced” inspections, and every time auditors famous many of the identical issues. While the general quantity of deficiencies declined, many of the “repeat deficiencies” are in the identical areas the place jail administration has touted enhancements.

‘Repeat deficiencies’ stay unresolved at Oklahoma County jail

In January, jail administration despatched the Health Department a response to the October 2021 inspection, together with what it known as a “corrective action plan.” This plan highlighted recognition of enhancements by county commissioners and outlined modifications made utilizing hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal COVID reduction funds given to the jail.

Pest management, cleanliness and dwelling situations have persistently been areas raised throughout conferences by these advocating for detainees, and continued to be cited by inspectors in April for failure to fulfill the anticipated requirements.

The most up-to-date report famous enhancements with some issues, however there have been nonetheless areas listed with standing water or clogged drains with “stagnant dirty water.”

Cockroaches have been noticed by division employees, and jail logs confirmed it had been greater than two months for the reason that final mattress bug remedy. Weekly pest remedies along with a specialised mattress bug remedy had been described within the corrective motion plan.

In March, one detainee was even “observed by staff members eating a mouse,” in line with a “review of the Turnkey Incident/Unusual Occurrence Report” the newest inspection states.

Williams stated virtually half of the detainees complained of pests practically 18 months in the past, in comparison with solely 85 who made the complaints throughout the newest inspection.

“This is a significant reduction, which we attribute to treatments provided by Orkin every week for pests,” he stated in a written response to The Oklahoman. “We also treat for bed bugs as they are identified or when we receive a complaint.”

Oklahoma County jail failing to ‘guarantee enough staffing’

The Health Department famous that on sooner or later — April 13 — simply eight detention officers have been assigned to cowl seven flooring housing 1,528 detainees housed in 27 housing pods.

Seven of these staff have been assigned to rove, or “cover multiple housing pods and other tasks such as emergencies, feeding, counts, and sight checks,” in line with the report. One was a shift commander, and there have been seven out of 27 pods that wanted sight checks each 15 or half-hour as a result of they housed detainees “placed in the pod for suicide watch, suicide prevention, mental health, critically ill, and restrictive housing.”

Based on the Health Department report, the eighth employees member was assigned to a fastened submit in an “increased observation pod,” and a further worker offered assist in an elevated commentary pod for 4 hours of the 12-hour shift.

The report states that a number of deficiencies instantly relate to staffing issues, together with failure to finish hourly sight checks, improper or missed counts, lack of supervision and lack of response to calls from inmates.

“We continue to increase staff to ensure the safety and security of everyone within the jail,” Williams stated in his written assertion.

Yet throughout Monday’s jail belief assembly, Williams listed the overall quantity of jail staff at 305, down practically 9% from the 334 full-time staff on employees shortly after a hostage state of affairs final 12 months. And the newest worker rely was practically 100 brief of the “ideal” Williams spoke of in a news convention following the 2021 occasion that ended when police fatally shot the inmate who took a jail officer hostage.

When requested in regards to the loss of employees, Williams stated the jail is “always searching for ways to increase staff.”

“Like many other employers, we continue to lose staff, and in recent months our employee losses outpaced our employee gains,” he stated.

Oklahoma County jail administration, belief criticized for inaction

The corrective motion plan acknowledged that jail administration “does not assert that the deficiencies spotted by OSDH auditors are unimportant.” However, it additionally goes on to say that many of the jail’s issues are exterior its management, blamed on overpopulation and the building’s design.

More issues are cited as failures to correctly preserve documentation. Administrators declare many of the missed sight checks, screenings and head counts, failure to offer clear garments and linens, and missed showers and recreation instances are “primarily a failure to document.” In the earlier inspection report, those self same points have been cited by auditors.

“A fight in a pod may require the entire pod to be locked down for safety reasons,” Williams stated. “As a result, food delivery, medicine distribution, delivering cleaning supplies and site checks may have to be delayed as staff respond to the emergency, which sometimes requires redirecting staff from lower-priority tasks.”

Sean Cummings, a councilman in The Village and an Oklahoma City restaurant proprietor, says that makes the administration much more accountable as a result of cultural shifts should not occurring internally. Cummings stated directors have didn’t solve primary issues that aren’t depending on making modifications to the building.

“That place should have turned around in three months with a good manager,” he stated. “Do we still cut them slack two years into this — that it’s somebody else’s fault?”

Cummings stated that if his restaurant had as many Health Department violations, it could be shut down. Yet, he stated, the jail continues to be offered alternatives to enhance with out displaying important progress.

Cummings is an element of a group of residents, The People’s Council for Justice Reform, who lack confidence within the present oversight on the jail, and who oppose the bond package deal being voted on June 28.

“My opposition is actually to the management structure that’s in place right now. We’ve given them a car and they’ve ruined it, and they want us to go buy them a Maserati,” he said.

County Commissioner Brian Maughan said that “there is no such thing as a plan B,” beyond the bond package and plans for a new jail. Maughan said the bond is the county’s best hope to “deliver a resolve to this 30-year-old drawback.”

Cummings says he is not solely against the concept of building a new jail. But he questions each the power and qualifications of the present administration and the county jail belief to adequately run any facility.

“What’s to say that we still don’t clean clothes, we still don’t have soap to wash out the cells and everything that’s inside? None of that changes,” Cummings stated. “We have hot water in this jail, but yet nobody is getting showers. So it’s not about the hot water, it’s about control.”

Williams stated a new building designed to business requirements would handle points, corresponding to having to make use of elevators, offering enough sight strains and lighting and building “purpose-designed medical and mental health facilities,” that “can never be resolved in the current building.”

Cummings stated the county ought to as a substitute construct an exterior psychological well being facility, together with a lockdown facility and satellite tv for pc items, to scale back the jail inhabitants to a extra affordable quantity — right down to about 1,000 by his estimates — eliminating the necessity for the bigger jail design that is been proposed.

“The problem I have with building a jail that will sleep 1,800, we will put 3,600 in there. Past behavior predicts future behavior,” he stated. “We cannot give them a greater jail as a result of they are going to fill it, and these are with our kids and our kids’s associates and our cousins.”