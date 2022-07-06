Oklahoma

Can approval of a new building solve Oklahoma County’s jail problem?

July 6, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service


The Oklahoma County jail in Oklahoma City is shown on May 11.

A fourth failed well being inspection in simply over a 12 months has once more highlighted longstanding troubles on the Oklahoma County jail. With simply weeks to go earlier than voters determine on a $260 million bond package deal, the query stays whether or not a new facility is sufficient to solve the issues. 

The jail has traditionally been stricken by points with contraband, poor dwelling situations and a excessive incidence of detainee deaths, together with one as not too long ago as final week. 

“The most recent inspection report from OSDH (Oklahoma State Department of Health) makes one thing clear: health and safety conditions at the Oklahoma County Jail continue to improve,” Jail Administrator Greg Williams stated in a assertion responding to the newest inspection report. 

Greg Williams, Oklahoma County jail administrator

However, the report from inspections carried out in April notes 29 deficiencies, together with 27 repeat deficiencies cited throughout earlier inspections in 2021.

Since February 2021, the jail has undergone 4 “unannounced” inspections, and every time auditors famous many of the identical issues. While the general quantity of deficiencies declined, many of the “repeat deficiencies” are in the identical areas the place jail administration has touted enhancements. 

story by The Texas Tribune Source link

