Can Eric Gray be dual-threat in Sooner backfield?

Putting a numerical ranking on a roster can be a tricky thing, and even more so when discussing a team that lost nearly half its starting roster from the previous season.

But the 2022 Sooners are nevertheless going to be a fun team to see come together, and certainly worth a stab at an early Top 15 ranking now that spring camp is in the books.

Ground rule: No incoming freshman, these are the Top 15 of returning Sooners and incoming transfers. The Jaren Kanaks and Gavin Sawchuks soon to be in Norman will have a sure shot at impacting the roster in 2022, but we’ll wait to see what the freshman can do before initiating them onto the list.

That being said, here is the first segment of the Top 15 players on the 2022 Oklahoma roster, starting the countdown off with Nos. 15-11.

15. Reggie Grimes / Jr. / DE

Grimes is a 6-4, 266-pound defensive end who spent time behind Isaiah Thomas and Jalen Redmond on the defensive line last season, starting in five games when Redmond missed time due to injury. Grimes finished 2021 with 18 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He earned a 70.2 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus. Grimes will be looked upon to replace some of the defensive line talent lost to the NFL in 2021.

14. D.J. Graham / Jr. / CB

Graham is primarily known for making what was possibly the defensive play of the year in 2021 against Nebraska.

Graham finished with 36 tackles and a fumble forced to go along with that interception. He played in eight games and started one. He’ll have competition for a starting job in 2022 on what’s going to be a deep secondary in the Oklahoma defense, but Graham has ball-hawk potential and will see plenty of gametime.

13. Michael Turk / Gr. / P

Having the punter in the team’s Top 15 players might seem a little bold. As would doubling down on that and suggesting that Turk is the best player at his position on the entire team.

Turk finished .02 yards shy of the NCAA lead in average yards per punt in 2021 and is a legitimate special teams weapon for the Sooners.

12. Eric Gray / Sr. / RB

Gray transferred from Tennessee prior to last season, and got the fewest number of carries he’d gotten in his collegiate career after former Sooner Kennedy Brooks seized the starting running back role. Gray had 78 carries for 412 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes for 229 yards and another two touchdowns and is a weapon in the passing game. Gray is the best returning back the Sooners have, but he’ll have competition with the pair of incoming 4-star freshman in Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes.

11. McKade Mettauer / Jr. / LG

The Woodlands offensive lineman McKade Mettauer (72) recovers a fumbled ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a Class 6A Division I Region II semifinal between Allen and The Woodlands on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. (Ryan Michalesko/The Dallas Morning News) (Ryan Michalesko / Staff Photographer)

Mettauer is a 6-4, 303-pound left guard transfer from Cal. Originally out of The Woodlands, Mettauer apparently had a pretty easy decision in transferring to OU after he hit it off with Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. Mettauer had started 28 straight games for the Golden Bears before hitting the portal.

+++

