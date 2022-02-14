Can Marvin Mims have the breakout season that 2021 teased?

After a shaky start among Oklahoma quarterbacks and running backs, the Sooners’ wide receiver corps. finally includes a player that was the key part of the offense in 2021.

Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims is far and away the most significant WR returnee to the Sooners after losing several other key pieces from last season’s passing game, along with a tight end as well. But Brent Venables, Jeff Lebby and the Sooners did a decent job of restocking, adding a foursome of intriguing freshman that could make an immediate impact in the Sooners’ air attack.

Here’s the Sooners outlook for wide receivers, tight ends and H-backs heading into the 2022 season.

Key returnees: Marvin Mims (junior), Theo Wease (senior), Drake Stoops (senior), Brayden Willis (senior), Brian Darby (junior), Cody Jackson (sophomore)

Key losses: Jadon Haselwood (transfer, Arkansas), Michael Woods (NFL Draft), Mario Williams (transfer, USC), Jeremiah Hall (NFL Draft), Austin Stogner (transfer, South Carolina)

Newcomers: WR Nicholas Anderson (freshman), WR Jayden Gibson (freshman), TE Kaden Helms (freshman), TE Jason Llewellyn (freshman), TE Daniel Parker (transfer, Mizzou)

Biggest unanswered question: Will Marvin Mims be a bigger part of the game plan than he was at times in 2021?

With the departure of Caleb Williams, returning Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims is arguably the most gifted player left on this Oklahoma offense. His incredible performance in the Sooners’ win against Texas last year was an eye-popping example of what the then-sophomore receiver can do.

Mims had a good game in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win as well, catching two passes for 55 yards and a touchdown and adding a nice punt return.

But that ‘two catches’ part. That’s the part that stuck in the craw of Sooner nation.

Mims finished with just 32 catches last season despite playing every week, having never caught more than five passes in a single game. He finished with 705 yards — ranked 103rd in the NCAA. But he averaged 22 yards per catch, good enough for third in the nation among qualified wide receivers. That’s quite a discrepancy.

Mims had just four touches between the Sooners two losses (Baylor and Oklahoma State) in 2021 — and one of those was a rushing attempt.

Simply put, he needs the ball. He’s too talented of a playmaker to be getting one, two, three touches per game, which is why many Sooner fans were baffled with his usage rate while the offense was struggling in 2021. The perception was that it was much more of a game plan issue than it was Mims simply not getting open.

Mims is ranked by ProFootballFocus as the eighth-best returning wide receiver in college football. Oklahoma needs to treat him as such.

Why 2022 production could be better: And, after all, Marvin Mims is a deep threat wide receiver, and the Sooners have a deep threat quarterback in Dillon Gabriel. They’re also returning senior WR Theo Wease, who was second in receiving yards for the Sooners in 2020 but missed all of 2021 due to injury. Then there’s the addition of the 4-star duo of Nicholas Anderson and Jayden Gibson joining in, two big long targets for Gabriel, as opposed to the more small-and-speedy Mims and Wease.

Why 2022 production could worse: Injury, regression, discontinuity. The Sooners’ air attack will be talented, but not necessarily deep. Mims will be the only one who played significant time last season, and those 4-star freshman will need to contribute, something the Sooners didn’t get much of from their young WRs last year. OU’s offense was ranked 30th in the country in passing/receiving yards in 2021. That will be hard to top with all the new meat entering the fray.

Overall outlook: Along with receiving corps., Oklahoma’s also bringing back H-back Brayden Willis, who brings experience and a phenomenal locker room presence. Kaden Helms is a 4-star TE/WR hybrid who will definitely be a usable piece, and 3-star TE Jason Llewellyn, more the prototypical TE type at 6-5, 240 pounds, will be a factor as well. Daniel Parker is a Mizzou transfer who draws praise for his blocking ability and will likely see time at both tight end and H-back.

The Sooners passing game will be an intriguing watch in 2022, especially early in the season, just to see how all the pieces come together between new QB and new offensive coordinator.

But there’s plenty of talent in this group, especially at the top, and it’s capable of single-handedly winning the Sooners games if given the chance to succeed.

Give Marvin Mims and his legendary shoelaces something to do.

