Can Sooners turn around close-game struggles?

A 6-7 season used to be no longer within the playing cards for Oklahoma lovers in Year 1 below head trainer Brent Venables. Neither used to be going 0-5 in one-score contests right through the season.

That wasn’t the case for a few different Big 12 contenders.

TCU’s good fortune final season hinged on acting neatly within the grasp and profitable all six of its one-score video games. Texas Tech is coming off its maximum wins in a season in just about a decade and received all of its shut video games below first-year trainer Joey McGuire.

The lack of ability to complete off the opposition in shut video games used to be a big a part of the Sooners’ struggles in 2022. With every shut defeat, it appeared like they found out a brand new strategy to pull it off.

Against Kansas State and Baylor, the Sooners have been torched at the floor. Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez had a profession day, posting over 140 speeding yards and 4 touchdowns. Bears working again Craig “Sqwirl” Williams had the most productive sport of his profession towards OU, with 192 yards and two ratings.

In the Sooners’ first loss to West Virginia as league individuals, the passing sport used to be off and two neglected Zach Schmit box purpose makes an attempt proved pricey in a three-point loss.

The common season finale stored the least inspiring defensive efficiency for final. After racing out to a 14-0 lead within the first quarter, the unit gave up 51 issues and in overall and just about 600 yards. The unit encored by means of giving up 35 issues to Florida State within the bowl loss.

Special groups as soon as once more proved pricey, with the Red Raiders sinking a box purpose in time beyond regulation to win.

A few key defensive stops final season and the 2022 marketing campaign seems just a little bit other. An further win or two may just’ve proven this system made some steps ahead. Winning the ones tightly-contested video games may just result in a bounce-back season in Norman.

