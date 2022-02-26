Can Syracuse basketball spring a Duke upset, and how these Blue Devils compare to past Duke champs

The Duke Blue Devils moved nearer to their first ACC regular-season championship since 2010 with a 65-61 win over Virginia on Wednesday night time, additionally remaining in place for what could be, stunningly, their first outright ACC regular-season title because the 2005-06 staff earned that distinction. Mike Krzyzewski and Co. (24-4, 14-3) are a full sport forward of second-place Notre Dame (20-8, 13-4) heading into Saturday’s Sonic Blockbuster matchup on the Syracuse Orange (6 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN app).
What would an ACC title say about this Duke staff? That 2010 Blue Devils staff went on to win a nationwide championship, however the aforementioned 2006 group was upset by LSU within the Candy 16, so what ought to we take away — if something — if Duke finishes the job and wins the regular-season trophy? In the meantime, Syracuse (15-13, 9-8) might be trying to enhance its seed within the convention match — and keep away from dealing with Duke within the quarterfinals — for its finest shot on the NCAA match.
ESPN’s professional group of Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi in contrast this season’s unit to the nice Duke groups of the past, whereas additionally sizing up Syracuse’s probabilities to pull the upset and keep sizzling on the ACC match in Brooklyn in a couple of weeks’ time.
Duke ahead Wendell Moore Jr. bounces a move from half courtroom to AJ Griffin for a one-handed dunk.
Which Duke staff from years past does this group most bear a resemblance to to you? What does that resemblance say concerning the 2021-22 staff’s skill to make an NCAA match run?
Medcalf: Effectively, this would not be any enjoyable if we did not attempt to make this comparability. How concerning the 2009-10 nationwide championship staff? (“Myron, that is a horrible comparability.” I do know, Borzello. I do know.) However hear me out. Paolo Banchero and Co. do probably not play like several staff from Duke’s past. However the measurement within the lineup makes me take into consideration that group in 2010 that beat Butler within the nationwide title sport when Gordon Hayward’s shot clanked off the rim.
That staff had a 6-foot-5 level guard in Jon Scheyer. Nolan Smith (6-2) may play each guard spots. Lance Thomas (6-8) was a handful at small ahead. Kyle Singler — we do not actually give Singler the credit score he deserves for that run — was a 6-Eight shooter who made 40% of his 3-point makes an attempt that season. Brian Zoubek (7-1), Mason Plumlee (6-10) and Miles Plumlee (6-8) had been key contributors within the paint. Singler, Smith and the Plumlee brothers had been all NBA draft picks.
This season, Coach Okay can go together with Wendell Moore Jr., (6-5), Trevor Keels (6-4 and constructed like an NFL linebacker), AJ Griffin (6-6), Banchero (6-10) and Mark Williams (7-0). That Duke squad that beat Butler had a clear measurement benefit within the title sport. And Duke’s present mixture of measurement, ability and bodily skill additionally permits it to create mismatches at each place. This group is extra proficient than that 2010 staff, so I may definitely see right now’s Blue Devils utilizing their measurement benefit at each spot — bear in mind, that 2010 squad had NBA expertise, too — to make a run within the NCAA match.
Borzello: I do not actually suppose it resembles any past staff all that carefully, however I feel one of many key tenets of this 12 months’s Blue Devils is their effectiveness with out a pure level guard on the ground. Coach Okay moved Jeremy Roach to the bench and inserted Griffin into the beginning lineup, leaving a lot of the playmaking duties to larger perimeter gamers Moore and Keels. Duke’s 2016 and 2017 groups had Grayson Allen — a higher scorer than passer — dealing with a lot of the distribution duties. These groups had been additionally good, not nice, from 3-point vary (significantly the 2017 staff). In addition they had Brandon Ingram and Jayson Tatum as matchup nightmare-type scorers, in case you’re making an attempt to consider a parallel for Banchero.
However the 2022 model is best, and I feel this staff has a considerably increased ceiling than each of these groups, as neither one acquired past the Candy 16. The 2022 Blue Devils are respectable nationwide championship contenders.
Gasaway: Fellow roundtable members, cease! We have been given a fiendishly intelligent trick query. This group does not actually resemble any Duke staff from past years, with one categorical exception. The present staff is as soon as once more younger and brimming with expertise heading to the NBA. Aside from that, Coach Okay got here up with a new twist for his farewell season.
When the Blue Devils play their “projected to go within the first 35 picks” lineup (Banchero, Griffin, Williams, Keels, Moore), opponents are confronted with 4 scorers arrayed round a probably game-altering shot-blocker who likes to dunk. We have by no means seen something fairly like that earlier than at Cameron. Duke hasn’t had a rim defender with a comparable block share who performed as many minutes as Williams since one other Williams — Shelden. That was so way back, the incoming coach was too younger (barely) to have performed with that man.
Lunardi: It is arduous to compare, if solely as a result of no current Duke staff has performed in such a smooth ACC. This limits each the challenges and the alternatives of the present Blue Devils.
Off the highest of my head, I might say the 2017-18 staff constructed round freshman ahead Marvin Bagley has some apparent similarities. That Duke squad was possibly a half-rung higher than the present one — it completed 4 video games behind the Virginia staff that was upset by UMBC, however in an eight-bid league — but had what I feel might be similar destiny as Coach Okay’s final hurrah.
The 2018 Blue Devils blew by means of the NCAA’s first two rounds, then simply acquired by Syracuse earlier than shedding in additional time to Kansas within the Elite Eight. I feel the present Blue Devils fall across the similar time, possibly even a spherical earlier.
Cole Swider, Joseph Girard III, and Buddy Boeheim every will get a piece of motion within the first half with 3-pointers.
What is the components for Syracuse upsetting the Blue Devils on Saturday night time on the Service Dome? Do you give the Orange any probability to make a run on the ACC match in Brooklyn?
Medcalf: The components entails good, poised Buddy Boeheim versus quantity shooter Buddy Boeheim. Syracuse is 3-Four in ACC video games when he scores 20 or extra. Syracuse is 4-6 in ACC play when he makes an attempt 9 or extra 3s. He completed 1-for-10 in final month’s loss to Duke, then went 4-for-15 from Three in Syracuse’s subsequent sport: a loss to Pitt. Sure, he is a very powerful offensive participant on that squad by a mile.
However when he goes into 2000s Carmelo Anthony mode, it places the result within the arms of a participant who has shot simply 34% from Three in league play. In the meantime, Joe Girard has been strong in current weeks, and Boeheim ought to assist him get extra concerned on this matchup.
That stated, I do not suppose this risky squad will make a deep run within the ACC match. They play a lot of high-risk offense, and this is among the worst defensive models Boeheim has coached.
Medcalf rating prediction: Duke 84, Syracuse 69
Borzello: Jim Boeheim has confronted Mike Krzyzewski and Duke a couple instances all through his lengthy and storied teaching profession, so he’ll know precisely how to beat the Blue Devils. However he knew the components to beat Duke final month, too, and the Orange nonetheless shot 5-for-29 from 3, allowed 14 3s and misplaced by 20. So it is going to be about whether or not guys like Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider and Girard are making photographs. In addition they have to maintain Banchero and Williams off the offensive glass; Duke is one of the best offensive rebounding staff within the ACC and the 2-Three zone is notoriously inclined to second-chance alternatives.
I do not foresee a traditional March surge from Syracuse. The Orange finish the season with residence video games towards Duke and Miami, sandwiched round a journey to North Carolina, so that they’re unlikely to enter the ACC match with a ton of momentum. Throw in the truth that they’re presently the 8-seed within the convention match and could be slated to face Duke within the quarterfinals, and I simply do not suppose it is within the playing cards.
Borzello rating prediction: Duke 77, Syracuse 71
Gasaway: The recipe is 3s. Syracuse had a three-game out-of-body expertise spanning January and February when the Band of Boeheims had arguably one of the best offense within the nation. The Orange’s 94-72 trouncing of Wake Forest on the Service Dome remains to be probably the most environment friendly sport of offense recorded by any staff in ACC play this season. That model of Syracuse is able to beating Duke, Gonzaga or fairly probably the Phoenix Suns.
In that sport and in subsequent wins over NC State and Louisville, the Orange averaged 11 3s per contest whereas capturing 54% from past the arc. That is the recipe. Within the pregame speak, Coach Boeheim ought to inform his staff to try this once more.
Gasaway rating prediction: Duke 81, Syracuse 70
Lunardi: In brief, numerous buckets from the youthful Boeheims and a little bit of magic from the previous man on the sidelines. That is precisely the sort of sport Jim Boeheim has received time and time once more to put the Orange in an NCAA bubble dialog, and I totally count on it to occur once more.
However I am additionally positive Coach Okay will get a good present (simply hope he likes the colour!).
Lunardi rating prediction: Syracuse 75, Duke 70
