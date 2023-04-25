Can the Auburn Tigers land TCU WR Jordan Hudson in portal?

Auburn Tigers is these days 3rd in the nationwide ratings for the switch portal magnificence. However, including Jordan Hudson can be a vital addition to their offense. Auburn has joined the recruitment for former TCU wide-receiver, Jordan Hudson, who could also be being courted by means of 17 different faculties, together with Oklahoma, Georgia, Michigan State, Penn State, Colorado, Utah, and Tennessee, amongst others. Hudson gained an legit consult with from the Tigers, and on the Locked on Auburn podcast, host Zac Blackerby and visitor Lindsay Crosby mentioned the significance of including a participant like Hudson to the crew in the 2023 season.
“You were looking for bigger bodied receivers on the outside, guys who could make plays in space, guys who were experienced who could come in and make an impact,” Crosby stated. “Bringing in somebody like [Hudson] who has played at a high level, it does nothing but raise the ceiling for this offense.”
Hudson performed an integral function for the Horned Frogs in 2022, showing in 14 video games and making 14 receptions for 174 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Auburn is these days ranked 3rd in the switch portal magnificence by means of 247Sports’ ratings, a promising begin to the Hugh Freeze generation in Auburn. However, the lack of Tar’Varish Dawson makes it crucial so as to add extra intensity to the vast receiver room. Adding a participant with Hudson’s pedigree and enjoy would assist to make stronger an offense that heads into 2023 with some uncertainties at the quarterback place.
