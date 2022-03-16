Trending News

Canadian County Jail inmate dies of overdose

March 16, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Authorities investigating after Canadian County Jail inmate dies of overdose

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. —

Authorities are investigating after an inmate on the Canadian County Jail died of an overdose earlier this month.

Sheriff Chris West instructed KOCO 5 that one other inmate introduced in medicine that inmate Kristina France took. Authorities discovered France unresponsive on March 5, and he or she died the following day.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Workplace is investigating.



