Canadian County Jail inmate dies of overdose

The Canadian County Sheriff says an inmate introduced in medicine that one other inmate overdosed on.

Authorities are investigating after an inmate on the Canadian County Jail died of an overdose earlier this month.Sheriff Chris West instructed KOCO 5 that one other inmate introduced in medicine that inmate Kristina France took. Authorities discovered France unresponsive on March 5, and he or she died the following day.The Canadian County Sheriff’s Workplace is investigating.

