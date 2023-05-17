Canadian shot to death in beach town, 2nd tourist killed in southern Mexico in 3 days

A Canadian guy has been reported to were shot useless in Puerto Escondido, a beach the town on Mexico’s Pacific coast, in accordance to prosecutors. This is the second one case of a international tourist being killed in Oaxaca, a southern state in Mexico, inside per week.

The government from Oaxaca state shared on Tuesday that the Canadian guy used to be came upon useless in a automotive with a bullet wound on Monday in a space the place few vacationers keep.

No reason has been recommended via prosecutors in regards to the killing, and the deceased has been recognized as Víctor Masson, elderly 27. However, no main points of his fatherland were made to be had.

This incident comes in a while after a person from Argentina suffered from a serious harm brought about via a machete assault in any other coastal the town in Oaxaca, which used to be reported 3 days in the past. On Monday, the government showed that the Argentine tourist, whose identify used to be now not launched, died of his accidents at a health facility in Mexico City.

The Argentine used to be amongst 3 Argentines who had been attacked via a Mexican wielding a machete on remaining Friday in La Isla, a hamlet on the mouth of the Laguna de Chacahua at the Pacific coast. While the opposite two vacationers survived the assault, they were given injured, albeit their accidents don’t seem to be life-threatening.

The Laguna de Chacahua area is positioned roughly 60 miles west of Puerto Escondido.

Puerto Escondido Beach, State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

DEA / G. COZZI



These killings are reported amongst different circumstances of tourist deaths in Mexico previous this yr. In March, a US tourist used to be shot in the leg in Puerto Morelos. Following that, the United States State Department issued a trip alert in March, cautioning vacationers to be vigilant, particularly after darkish, at lodges equivalent to Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum.

This caution used to be printed following the abduction of 4 Americans in Mexico previous this yr. When the Americans had been abducted, there used to be a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory posted for Tamaulipas, the Mexican state the Americans had been in.

In Playa del Carmen, two Canadians had been killed in June 2022, believed to were on account of money owed between world drug and guns trafficking gangs. Two different Canadians had been killed in a capturing at a hotel close to Cancun in January. In March 2022, a British resident of Playa del Carmen used to be shot and killed in extensive sunlight whilst touring together with his daughter in his automotive. In October 2021, two vacationers – one a California trip blogger born in India and the opposite German – had been killed right through a crossfire between rival drug sellers in Tulum, a laid-back tourist vacation spot positioned in the south.