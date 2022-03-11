Cancer patient rings bell, proposes to girlfriend

One man simply obtained to ring a bell and provides a hoop. Final week, 26-year-old Caleb Lee rang a bell that signaled his remaining most cancers therapy, and he pulled the string proper off. His enthusiasm was twofold. He had accomplished 12 remedies of a scientific trial chemotherapy, and his girlfriend mentioned “sure” to the ring. Ally Brown was proper there within the therapy suite with all the workers at Prisma Well being Most cancers Institute in Seneca, South Carolina, on Feb. 24 ready for Lee to have fun his victory over most cancers. However earlier than he touched the bell, his knee touched the ground, and a diamond slipped onto Brown’s finger. She mentioned “sure,” and that’s when he turned to vigorously assault the bell. Lee advised sister station WYFF, “I used to be simply attempting to make what’s a vital second even larger, and he or she has been proper there by me from the onset of this. She has taken nice care of me. She has been by way of the ups and downs with me.Lee’s oncologist, Dr. Karen Dyehouse, was proper there cheering with the remainder of the workforce. She mentioned the second was a blessing for the entire workers, “for us, treating most cancers sufferers and having successful story like that, there have been plenty of tears, glad tears.”Lee was recognized with stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma final yr. Dyehouse mentioned because of a state-of-the-art scientific trial made potential by Prisma Well being’s relationship with the Southwest Oncology Group, he acquired a safer drug that stimulates the immune system to assist struggle most cancers. She mentioned his participation within the trial will now assist others. Whereas he mentioned he’s a fairly personal individual, Lee wished to mix his “bell ringing together with his ring giving” as a present of pleasure and happiness to the workers. Now, Lee tells us he’s excited to work with the Oconee Memorial Hospital Basis to lift funds to assist others who’re coping with most cancers and to make some marriage ceremony plans.

