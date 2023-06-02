Cancer survivor giving back by driving patients to appointments





Judith Weber, a 78-year-old most cancers survivor from Mansfield, Texas, is the use of her revel in to inspire others to volunteer as drivers for the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program. The program supplies unfastened rides for most cancers patients to and from their appointments, as transportation obstacles are the highest explanation why for neglected most cancers remedies, in accordance to the ACS.

In May 2021, Weber herself used to be recognized with B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, degree 4 plus, with a 5% probability of survival. Despite the percentages, Weber used to be made up our minds to combat, and her 3 daughters rallied round her, driving her to appointments, choosing up her drugs, and making a time table to make certain she had make stronger always all over her 8 months of remedy.

Feeling lucky to have her circle of relatives’s make stronger, Weber noticed many patients on the health facility who didn’t have the similar make stronger device. Wanting to save you others from feeling by myself, she determined to volunteer for the Road to Recovery program, the use of her revel in as a most cancers survivor to relate to patients and supply hope.

“It’s important to these people that have cancer to see that they get to their appointments, get their chemo, and get their treatment,” Weber stated. “I would urge everyone, if they have a couple of hours a month, to sign up for it.”

Volunteering for the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program has turn into Weber’s manner of celebrating her existence, cancer-free.