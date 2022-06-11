Cancer trial shows ‘unprecedented’ results as 100% of participants see cancer disappear

MIAMI – A groundbreaking cancer trial is displaying unprecedented results, as 100% of its participants noticed their cancer disappear.

“I’m a miracle right here, standing without any surgery, and I don’t have cancer,” mentioned Imtiaz, one of the 19 trial participants, in a promotional video launched by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the hospital conducting the groundbreaking analysis.

“I’ve never seen a trial where a 100% of the participants had a positive response so that’s what’s so amazing about this,” mentioned Dr. Micheal Zinner, the CEO of Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Zinner mentioned in the course of the trial rectal cancer sufferers got an experimental cancer drug known as dostarlimab, which allowed their very own immune system to focus on and deform their cancer cells.

“To almost everyone’s amazement all of the patients in the trial responded to immunial therapy that’s what is so amazing because they all expected it to fail in some way and then go on to the traditional therapy,” added Zinner.

But the medicine did not fail, and as a substitute of utilizing chemo, radiation, and even surgical procedure their cancer went into remission.

“The world just stopped for a second and I couldn’t believe it and I could barely react I wasn’t expecting to hear that news,” mentioned Avery, one other trial participant within the promotional video launched by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“I didn’t see the tumor, so I was thinking ‘where’s the tumor’ it’s hiding somewhere inside, then the doctor told me there is no more tumor,” echoed Nisha, who additionally opened up about her results within the video.

Results, Dr. Zinner mentioned is a game-changer in cancer remedy.

“I think this is next generation, of how we’re going to treat cancer,”

In the meantime, Imtiaz mentioned his life won’t ever be the identical.

“The first thing I did was call my mom, yeah, we both cried. It was life-changing”.

Now, whereas officers say this may finally be used for all cancers, the trial is just for rectal cancer sufferers.

In the approaching weeks, different hospitals Baptist Health will likely be making use of to take part within the research.