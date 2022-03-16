Chronicle News Services

Candace Owens Believes ‘Russian Lives Matter,’ Finds Treatment of Russians ‘Appalling’ Yet Doesn’t Think ‘Black Lives Matter’

March 16, 2022
Chronicle Reporter



Candace Owens, the Black American girl who opposes something to do with the phrase, “Black Lives Matter” despatched out a social media submit admonishing how “Russians are being handled in America.” She then tweeted out “Russian Lives Matter.”

The conservative pundit  has taken Russia’s facet in its warfare towards Ukraine, criticizing  American authorities officers and political leaders for “permitting” discrimination towards the Russians.

Final week, Owens tweeted her outrage at how the Russians are being handled right here and abroad.

Apparently, Owens has a fan throughout the Russian Embassy in the USA. The Twitter account of the embassy retweeted the submit she despatched final week.

No stranger to controversy or not passing up an opportunity so as to add gasoline to the flames, Owens didn’t again down from her preliminary assertion.

The spewing of Russian propaganda towards the teachings of racism not current in America, notably towards Black folks, has left folks disgusted with Owens.





