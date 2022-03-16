Candace Owens Believes ‘Russian Lives Matter,’ Finds Treatment of Russians ‘Appalling’ Yet Doesn’t Think ‘Black Lives Matter’

Candace Owens, the Black American girl who opposes something to do with the phrase, “Black Lives Matter” despatched out a social media submit admonishing how “Russians are being handled in America.” She then tweeted out “Russian Lives Matter.”
The conservative pundit has taken Russia’s facet in its warfare towards Ukraine, criticizing American authorities officers and political leaders for “permitting” discrimination towards the Russians.
Final week, Owens tweeted her outrage at how the Russians are being handled right here and abroad.
Completely appalling the way in which Russians are being handled in America and overseas. That our leaders and authorities establishments are permitting for—and at occasions calling for this discrimination following their international “black lives matter” hysteria is kind of telling.
Russian lives matter.
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 9, 2022
Apparently, Owens has a fan throughout the Russian Embassy in the USA. The Twitter account of the embassy retweeted the submit she despatched final week.
No stranger to controversy or not passing up an opportunity so as to add gasoline to the flames, Owens didn’t again down from her preliminary assertion.
For these of you sitting on the sting or your seats—I stand by each phrase of my tweet pertaining to the remedy of Russian residents overseas.
These calling for russian college students, opera singers, and so on to be banned are the type of scum who would have demanded the Japanese internment.
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 14, 2022
The spewing of Russian propaganda towards the teachings of racism not current in America, notably towards Black folks, has left folks disgusted with Owens.
Candace By no means misses an opportunity to be be an entire utter embarrassment to black folks and Individuals normally. She one way or the other finds her self on the fallacious facet of the problem however pandering for Putin is a brand new low. UnAmerican. https://t.co/lwfNTVbtYy
— The Candy Slim Jones Tales (@120fotos) March 14, 2022
Candace Owens thinks “Russian Lives Matter” however black lives don’t. This is similar girl who stated “Hitler simply needed to make Germany nice once more.” It’s attention-grabbing how all the largest influencers on the proper spew pro-Putin propaganda.#GOPRussianAssets
— Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) March 15, 2022
She stays embarrassing https://t.co/wFXq5cGL4X
— Chipo Dendere (@drDendere) March 16, 2022
Because you’re so sad in America there’s an answer! Pack and transfer to Russia! Putin will welcome you with open arms. https://t.co/zImjx8VK9Y
— Claudette Haynes (@Glow536Haynes) March 15, 2022
After all you do. I believe you ought to be on the primary flight to Russia to struggle for YOUR nation. It clearly has all the time been RUSSIA first for the bullshit MAGA morons, it was by no means America first. If it wasn’t clear earlier than it positively is now and for that we, THANK YOU! https://t.co/tVLKubA8Ks
— Nonetheless I Rise! (@shepersisted76) March 14, 2022
This girl hates being black. https://t.co/s2vMeIG6PL
— Enrique Calderon (@lakr4life83) March 15, 2022
Why did Candace Owens name Black Lives Matter a “terrorist group” — however then say that “Russian Lives Matter?” A full-blown Russian Asset!
— Uncovering The Reality (@UncvrngTheTruth) March 14, 2022