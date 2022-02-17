Chronicle News Services

Candace Owens’ Fans Are Big Mad She Praised the Blackity Black Superbowl Halftime Show

February 17, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


Candace Owens had a moment of clarity for the culture and gave props to the stellar performers who rocked the star-studded Superbowl LVI Halftime Show — and in the process pissed off her faithful fans.

For a moment in time, the conservative firebrand waved the white flag and took to Twitter to actually say something nice about the blackity black concert that included Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar. 

But it quickly became clear that Owens’ conservative fanbase was not happy with her nod of approval to Black excellence during black History Month, given that she is the Queen blasting Black folks for just about anything.

Her followers of mostly conservatives expressed the hate and actually disagreed with her sentiments, given that it had much to do about Black people. Others were equally shocked that she enjoyed something that is heavily associated with Black people.





