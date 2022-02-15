Candiace Dillard Denies Being Fired From The Real Housewives Of Potomac

“You all really want me to be that girl, don’t you?”

Candiace Dillard is responding to rumors that she’s been fired from being a Real Housewife of Potomac after allegedly being mentioned in a blind item.

Gossip blog Bravo And Cocktails recently reported that a “problematic East Coast housewife” is allegedly not getting her contract renewed for the upcoming season of one of the Housewives franchises. Why?

Well, because of her “troublemaking”, “fan outrage” over her actions and alleged lack of accountability.

“This problematic east coast housewife who has been on the show for a few seasons now is rumored not to be getting her contract renewed for the new season,” a source revealed, reported Bravo And Cocktails. “With filming slated to begin within the next month or so, producers have finally recognized that the trouble she has caused/has gotten herself into has not been a good look for the overall franchise,” the source added about the mystery reality star. “Along with the added pressure from many opinionated fans calling for her termination, the clear as day fact that she will never own up to her share of mistakes, and the high probability that she will continue to cause and get into more unnecessary trouble. It is said that producers and the network are already looking for her replacement and are already toying with some ideas, including testing the waters of some new women recommended by the current/already returning cast and the promotion of the “friend of” from last season. Watch out!” the insider continued.

Does that sound like the report is about Candiace Dillard?

A plethora of Bravo fans think so and some are rejoicing that the self-proclaimed “most hated housewife in history” known for stinging shade is allegedly being ousted.

Unfortunately for folks celebrating seeing less of Candiace, it looks like that’s simply untrue. The “Deep Space” singer responded to the reports on Twitter and Instagram saying, “Wow. I was trending? You all really want me to be that girl, don’t you?”

She also added a “stop trying to make fetch happen” Mean Girls reference and noted that she’s not “The Threat”…

“That girl” as in the one you keep trying to make me. “The One.” “The Threat.” That’s not me, girls. Stop trying to make fetch happen. It’s not going to happen.”

and included the hashtags, “#menlie #womenlie #numbersdont #hypewillkillyou #relax.”

This is actually the second time Candiace has been subjected to recent housewives rumors.

Fans also alleged that Bravo boss Andy Cohen actually “hates her” but “keeps her around for ratings” after an audience member asked on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen;

“Do you have Housewives that you hate as much we do, but you keep them on for the tv?”

To which Cohen responded;

“Maybe one or two.”

Ooop!

Several people were adamant that Candiace was one of the “one or two” alongside either Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York or Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

What do YOU think about these Candiace Dillard rumors? Would Bravo REALLY let her go from #RHOP or is she too good for TV?

We think the latter.