Candidate-Qualifying For This Year’s Elections Kicks Off Today | 99.1 WQIK

The political highlight on Florida as candidate-qualifying for this 12 months’s elections begins right now. Like yearly, the candidates should announce, fill out their paperwork and pay the submitting fee-but this 12 months they’re coping with a brand new redistricting map critics declare will give Republicans an unfair benefit. Barry University’s Dr. Sean Foreman says he believes most incumbents will b He predicts the tightest race will likely be between Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried for the Democrat spot to sq. off towards Ron DeSantis for governor. Qualifying takes place right now till Friday, primaries will likely be held August twenty third.