Candidate-Qualifying For This Year’s Elections Kicks Off Today | NewsRadio WFLA

The political highlight on Florida as candidate-qualifying for this yr’s elections begins as we speak. Like yearly, the candidates should announce, fill out their paperwork and pay the submitting fee-but this yr they’re coping with a brand new redistricting map critics declare will give Republicans an unfair benefit. Barry University’s Dr. Sean Foreman says he believes most incumbents will b He predicts the tightest race will probably be between Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried for the Democrat spot to sq. off in opposition to Ron DeSantis for governor. Qualifying takes place as we speak till Friday, primaries will probably be held August twenty third.