Candlelight vigil held for North Bay Village hit-and-run victims

NORTH BAY VILLAGE — It’s been one week since a mom and her two daughters had been killed in a hit-and-run crash in North Bay Village.

Tuesday night, household and buddies held a candlelight vigil, in effort to seek out therapeutic following the deaths of Cindy Orsatelliz and daughters Sophia and Maria Saidi.

“I don’t want to see no mom, no grandparents suffer what we are suffering now,” mentioned Anna Orsatelliz.

Anna Orsatelliz is the mom of Cindy.

“They were so happy,” mentioned Anna.

The driver who brought on the crash has not been discovered.

The household is pleading anybody with information, to come back ahead.

If something, name Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

“I hope eventually they catch him. That was terrible for this community,” mentioned Garcia.

For the neighbors, they mentioned the nook now serves as a painful reminder of a mom and her two ladies killed by one reckless driver.

Call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) with any ideas. There is a reward of as much as $5,000 on this case.