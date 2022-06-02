CanPay Expands to Reach Nearly All of Florida’s Cannabis Consumers

LITTLETON, Colo., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Florida has totally adopted CanPay, the most important professional cost community for hashish retailers and customers. The platform is now accepted at 95% of the state’s medical marijuana remedy facilities (MMTCs). Almost 100% of Florida’s medical hashish sufferers can use CanPay to pay for his or her hashish purchases.
CanPay gives an easy-to-use app that permits customers to pay for purchases at hashish retailers with a easy debit from their checking account utilizing the Automated Clearing Home (ACH) community. Retailers with a compliant checking account at a CanPay-approved monetary establishment might be a part of the CanPay community shortly and simply.
“We’re thrilled to have the ability to provide all of Florida’s hashish customers quick, free and safer-than-cash transactions with CanPay,” stated Dustin Eide, CEO of CanPay. “As one of many largest hashish markets within the nation, it is at all times been a precedence for us to supply our service to its greater than 700,000 Certified Sufferers.”
Whereas leisure hashish will not be authorized in Florida, medical marijuana may be bought from licensed MMTCs by sufferers and caregivers which have an lively Medical Marijuana Use Registry (MMUR) identification card.
Growth in Florida comes at a time when CanPay is rising to fulfill the continued demand for its cost resolution. Because the chief in professional funds for the hashish trade, the corporate has facilitated greater than half a billion {dollars} in clear transactions in states the place hashish is authorized. CanPay is used at greater than 800 collaborating service provider areas in 31 states within the U.S. and is accepted by 10 of the highest 13 public-company, multi-state operators (MSOs)
About CanPay
CanPay provides a cost resolution for the state regulated hashish trade and different rising markets. CanPay began with one purpose – to deliver conventional and bonafide digital cost options to highly-regulated industries. We have spent years studying concerning the distinctive challenges that face customers and retailers in these industries and used that have to design CanPay because the steady cost resolution they will depend on. With over 20 years of trade expertise, the CanPay workforce of funds professionals is constructing a proprietary community of customers, retailers, monetary establishments, and specialised expertise suppliers that make funds at regulated companies identical to funds all over the place else. For extra data, go to https://www.canpaydebit.com.
