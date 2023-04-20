‘Can’t arrest your way out of it:’ Concern as juvenile crime appears to rise in Central Florida

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Central Florida has lately observed a troubling development of youngsters concerned in illegal activity.

In mild of this, after the arrest of 4 youngsters in Mount Dora this week, News 6 made up our minds to take a better take a look at the quantity of juvenile arrests in our neighborhood.

News 6 sought after to ask neighborhood leaders and regulation enforcement in Lake County what their answers are to save you teenagers from happening the flawed trail.

Sunday, a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old — the latter known as J’son Cyprian — had been arrested after police stated they attempted to ruin into a number of automobiles at a Mount Dora condominium advanced.

Investigators searched the automobile hooked up to the kids and located a gun below the driving force’s seat, in conjunction with 69 rounds of ammunition, in accordance to an arrest affidavit.

“The adult does have a prior robbery arrest,” stated Mount Dora period in-between police Chief Michael Gibson. “He has been convicted for armed robbery.”

According to the affidavit, police stated Cyprian pleaded responsible to armed theft on April 28, 2022, when he was once 17 years previous.

Lake County sheriff’s Lt. Fred Jones stated he was once saddened by means of the rise in youngsters concerned in illegal activity.

“I’ve seen decisions that these kids make when they’re 13, 14, 15, and then when they’re an adult and they go to get that job or apply to that college where those choices come back to haunt them,” Jones stated.

According to the Department of Juvenile Justice, Orange County had 2,194 children arrested from 2021-2022. That’s up 164 arrests from the yr prior. The quantity of adolescence arrests in Marion County additionally noticed an building up all through the similar time frame, with arrests emerging from 758 to 911.

Lake County additionally noticed an building up in arrests. In 2020-2021, Lake County noticed 581 juvenile arrests. The following yr, that quantity greater to 854.

Jones stated this is a matter that wishes to be addressed.

“When it comes to, I guess, teen violence and other teen crimes, I think it’s one of those things — you can’t arrest your way out of it,” Jones stated.

Jones additionally served as a mentor to children at a neighborhood selection faculty.

He stated instructing children on alternatives which can be to be had to them may play a component in a youngster’s trail.

“I think you have to show them that you can have a purpose,” Jones stated. “You can have a ‘Why,’ and I think what communities need to do is do a better job and lead them down that path.”

Jones additionally stated taking the time to let children know they’re cared for and addressing early life trauma could make an enormous affect.

“I think a lot of stuff you see — you know, maybe those kids don’t have that village,” Jones stated. “They don’t have that support, they don’t have that warmth and I think in some instances they decide to burn it down with their behaviors, by what they do.”

