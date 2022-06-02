Cape high school yearbook is memorable… for all the wrong reasons

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An commercial inside a Cape Coral highschool yearbook is getting a whole lot of consideration. Some district mother and father aren’t pleased with how the native nation music station advert inside Ida Baker Excessive Faculty’s 2022 yearbook.
“I wouldn’t be stunned if mother and father tear this web page out,” stated Invoice Corbett from Cape Coral.
The web page exhibits sexually suggestive names on what seems to be like faux pupil footage.
“Truthfully, when that type of stuff is put on the market I really feel such as you’re asking for hassle,” stated Vanessa Cardona, an Ida Baker Excessive Faculty mother. “I may see mother and father being upset that that’s in there.”
We reached out to the radio station for remark.
“The intention was to not offend, I can not converse to the names,” stated Cephus Record, operation supervisor at Hell Yeah 93.7.
Dad and mom wished to know the way the advert acquired the stamp of approval from the varsity.
A spokesperson from the varsity stated, “The District is conscious that an commercial not assembly our present coverage was printed within the yearbook.
We don’t endorse the service nor the views of the group and apologize to anybody that’s offended.
The District is reviewing how the advert was permitted and growing a extra sturdy course of to make sure that inappropriate content material shouldn’t be included in future yearbooks.”
College students stated the commercial is inappropriate, but it surely doesn’t hassle them.