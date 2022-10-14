Capital Tacos takes on Florida

Josh Luger and James Marcus had huge ambitions to discover a restaurant idea and do one thing “truly special” with it.

Rather than begin their very own enterprise, the 2 determined to purchase an current idea and develop it. That idea was a hole-in-the-wall taco store in Tampa, Fla. that didn’t also have a signal on the entrance but was ranked by Foursquare because the second-best place to eat in Tampa and one of many nation’s three finest spots to eat at, in accordance with the corporate.

Both Luger and Marcus had restaurant expertise. Marcus claims to have began the primary ghost kitchen with a late-night idea he began in faculty, Underground Chicken. Luger used to function a eating publication in New York City. They purchased the taco store and renamed it Capital Tacos.

Growth has been a sluggish course of.

“We’d much rather have 25 of the best restaurants serving the best Tex-Mex around than 2,500 serving mediocre ones, even if they’re more profitable,” Luger stated.

The distinction between these two, he added, is handmade substances.

“The differentiator between us and other folks is we grill every single thing to order. We have a true scratch kitchen,” Luger stated.

It’s additionally not a build-your-own place. Everything has been crafted by high-quality cooks to be constructed for visitors’ enjoyment.

“We spent a hell of a lot of time creating each and every one of the [menu items] to make sure they’re perfect,” he stated. “And so the result is a menu that has the depth and the breadth that you don’t really see from any other chain.”

While tacos are within the identify, Luger stated they signify lower than half of gross sales as a result of the Capital Tacos menu is so various, together with burritos, bowls, nachos and extra.

Capital Tacos now has 5 areas, and Luger stated the corporate is pursuing extra development beneath a wide range of codecs.

“We’re somewhat agnostic, but literally at the end of the day, we come to market with a very clear statement, which is we want to have a lot of touch points … across a multitude of different real estate types,” he stated.

That may embrace digital eating places, meals vans and conventional brick-and-mortar areas.