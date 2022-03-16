Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin scores 767th career goal, passes Jaromir Jagr for third place on all-time goals list

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin continues to etch his title within the NHL‘s historical past books. On Tuesday, Ovechkin scored his 767th profession objective towards the New York Islanders and handed Jaromir Jagr for sole possession of third place on the league’s all-time targets listing.

Jagr shared a congratulatory message by way of the NHL’s official Twitter account as properly.

Ovechkin tied Jagr for third place on the all-time listing final week when he scored two targets in a 5-Four Capitals win over the Calgary Flames. His second objective, which got here within the third interval, proved to be the game-winner because it gave Washington a 5-Three benefit on the time.

Again on Nov. 12, Ovechkin scored the 742nd objective towards the Columbus Blue Jackets and handed Brett Hull for sole possession of fourth place on the league’s all-time targets listing within the course of.

Ovechkin entered the 2021-22 season with 730 targets, which was good for the No. 6 spot on the all-time targets listing. The Capitals winger rapidly staked his declare to fifth place on that listing as he handed Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the all-time listing with a two-goal efficiency towards the New York Rangers within the season opener.

Now solely Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe are the one gamers which have extra targets of their respective NHL careers than Ovechkin. Gretzky owns the highest spot on the all-time targets listing with 894 profession targets whereas Howe scored 801 profession targets, which is sweet for second place.

With Ovechkin formally passing Jagr, the Capitals star now’s 127 targets away from Gretzky for probably the most targets in NHL historical past. Ovechkin is at the moment 36 years previous and simply signed a five-year contract extension to stay with the Capitals by the 2025-26 season.

Ovechkin has positioned himself within the MVP dialog as he at the moment has 73 factors (37 targets and 36 assists) this season. Contemplating that Ovechkin has scored a minimum of 48 targets in three of the previous 4 seasons, the Capitals winger can have each alternative to go Gretzky sooner or later.